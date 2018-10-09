Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Maker Roborock Expands into Europe

- BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the design manufacturer behind the highly-rated Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, has continued to roll out great value-for-money robot vacuum cleaners over the past year, namely the flagship Roborock S5 in 2017 and more recently, Roborock's budget robot vacuum cleaner series Xiaowa.

Having forayed into the US Market in early 2018, Roborock's robot vacuum cleaners are now available for purchase on Amazon in Europe, notably UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This move aims to fulfil the huge demands for Roborock products in the Western Europe regions and is an integral part of Roborock's global expansion plan.

Roborock Xiaowa Series: Your Ideal Budget Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Following Roborock's successful launch of its budget robot vacuum Xiaowa Lite in March 2018, Roborock has since rolled out two additional Xiaowa models - the Xiaowa & Xiaowa Plus, which both come with the Sweep & Mop function.

Roborock XiaowaHighlights:

1. Sweeping & MoppingSweeps and mops for cleaner floors. High-efficiency cleaning mode in Z-shape coverage. Even seepage to microfiber mop, equipped with a 140ml water tank, supports continuous wet mopping of 45-60 minutes.

2. 1800Pa Powerful SuctionUtilizes high air flow brushless fan which delivers up to 1800Pa air pressure for better cleaning performance.

3. 2600mAh High-Capacity BatteryA 2600mAh lithium ion battery allows for 1.5 hours running time. Supports auto-recharging and resumption function, resuming cleaning from right where it left off.

4. 640ml large dust boxLarge dust box reduces the need for frequent handling.

Roborock Xiaowa Plus

The Roborock Xiaowa Plus is an improved version of the Roborock Xiaowa in terms of suction power (2000Pa) and battery capacity (5200mAh). Roborock Xiaowa Plus comes in grey, breaking from the traditionally white color that the Roborock S5 and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner have.

Availability

Visit Roborock's Official Website for more information.Roborock Amazon UK Product Links:Roborock S5 - https://amzn.to/2vpTSXwRoborock Xiaowa E20 - https://amzn.to/2OSuG4RRoborock Xiaowa E25 - https://amzn.to/2vQYne9Roborock Xiaowa Lite C10 - https://amzn.to/2v4boBa

About RoborockRoborock is a company invested by Xiaomi that specializes in the research, development and production of smart appliances. A member enterprise of the Xiaomi Ecological Chain, Roborock's products makes up an important part of the Xiaomi Smart Home Ecosystem, also known as Mijia.

For the latest updates, follow Roborock on Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766132/Roborock_Xiaowa_Series.jpg


