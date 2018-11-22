Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, China Prioritizes Digital Economy

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS
Economia

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra
Politica

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto
Culture

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²
Politica

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia
Politica

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"
Politica

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi
Cronache

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze
Economia

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour
Spettacoli

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio
Economia

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa
Economia

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa
Politica

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito
Politica

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles Calabria
Politica

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles...

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''
Politica

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''


Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, China Prioritizes Digital Economy

- In a conference held Wednesday focusing on digital economic development, Xiaoshan announced that its goal is to double both scale and added value of the core industry of its digital economy in the coming four years and make the aggregate of its information economy and digital economy top 120 billion yuan and 72 billion yuan respectively by 2022.

In recent years, new breakthroughs have been made in the district's digital economy, with digital new stars such as NetEase, SenseTime and iFLYTEK rapidly developing, leading digital enterprises such as WeDoctor and SHINING 3D increasingly growing and special industry clusters such as artificial intelligence, smart medical and industrial big data gradually taking shape. Moreover, smart manufacturing demonstration enterprises are mushrooming.

Xiaoshan District will vigorously build digital economic development platforms as well as an optimal ecological zone of digital economy and foster the organic integration of digital economy and production, city and people, striving to be the pioneer and leader in the construction of the first digital economic city nationwide, said Tong Guili, member of the standing committee of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and secretary of the CPC Xiaoshan District Committee.

The China V Valley (V refers to Visual, Vision, Video) project, focusing on computer vision and machine vision technology, was launched at the conference and settled in Xiaoshan. This project is aimed at building world-class vision industry clusters by developing industry chain ecology covering algorithms, chips, devices and platforms, with research institutes of universities as innovation engines and focus on visual perception, ultra-high definition vision and visual applications.


