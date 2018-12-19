Xingtera Inc. Plans to Establish New Smart City Platform and Augment IoT Portfolio with Qualcomm Technologies-Enabled Solutions

Germania a caccia di lavoratori allenta regole sull'immigrazione
Germania a caccia di lavoratori allenta regole sull'immigrazione

Di Varese il piÃ¹ antico al mondo tra i grandi dinosauri carnivori
Di Varese il più antico al mondo tra i grandi dinosauri carnivori

Manovra, niente procedura infrazione. Conte: non traditi italiani
Manovra, niente procedura infrazione. Conte: non traditi italiani

"Vasco e Viola", corto di Muccino: speranza grazie alla ricerca
"Vasco e Viola", corto di Muccino: speranza grazie alla ricerca

Gli ottoni e il folosofo Occam: concerto in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Gli ottoni e il folosofo Occam: concerto in Pirelli HangarBicocca

Brexit, Ue adotta misure in caso di assenza di accordo
Brexit, Ue adotta misure in caso di assenza di accordo

"Stupida donna", bufera su Corbyn per l'insulto contro May
"Stupida donna", bufera su Corbyn per l'insulto contro May

Fontana: 2019, mi aspetto miglioramenti nel servizio ferroviario
Fontana: 2019, mi aspetto miglioramenti nel servizio ferroviario

All'Eliseo "Miseria e nobiltÃ ", Lello Arena: un testo universale
All'Eliseo "Miseria e nobiltà", Lello Arena: un testo universale

Poste Italiane consegna le letterine dei bambini a Babbo Natale
Poste Italiane consegna le letterine dei bambini a Babbo Natale

Poste Italiane consegna a Babbo Natale le letterine dei bambini
Poste Italiane consegna a Babbo Natale le letterine dei bambini

Gli auguri dell'astronauta Nespoli ai "colleghi" dell'Esercito
Gli auguri dell'astronauta Nespoli ai "colleghi" dell'Esercito

Torna a Milano per Natale Alis Christmas Gala
Torna a Milano per Natale Alis Christmas Gala

Infografica - Ecco come sarÃ  il nuovo ponte di Genova
Infografica - Ecco come sarà il nuovo ponte di Genova

Video con sottotitoli - Conte: â€œReddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previstiâ€
Video con sottotitoli - Conte: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previsti"

Manovra, Dombrovskis: sforzi Italia evitano per ora procedura
Manovra, Dombrovskis: sforzi Italia evitano per ora procedura

Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"
Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"

Pereira, Teatro alla Scala: "Contento di raddoppiare il concerto di natale"
Pereira, Teatro alla Scala: "Contento di raddoppiare il concerto di natale"

Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"
Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"

Global compact, Di Stefano (Casapound): ''Vogliamo parole chiare da Salvini''
Global compact, Di Stefano (Casapound): ''Vogliamo parole chiare da Salvini''


Xingtera Inc. Plans to Establish New Smart City Platform and Augment IoT Portfolio with Qualcomm Technologies-Enabled Solutions

- Xingtera is planning to use Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge technologies and vast IoT product portfolio to elevate and expand its Smart City verticals in the Xingtrium platform, and to enhance the delivery of smart services to communities around the world.

"Xingtera, a company dedicated to the Smart City platform, will leverage its technical expertise and vertical experience to drive the IoT ecosystem by utilizing the superior performance and rapid deployment of Qualcomm Technologies-enabled solutions.  We are honored and excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies in these endeavors," says Yuqing Niu, Xingtera CEO.

"Qualcomm Technologies creates the breakthrough technologies that change how the world connects, computes, and communicates," says Jeffery Torrance, vice president, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. "We are proud to help enable Xingtera as they seek to break new ground in the field of Smart Cities and IoT globally with this exciting new platform."

The IoT and Smart City markets are growing exponentially, with the number of connected IoT devices estimated to reach 20.4 billion by 2020 (1), and the overall market value for smart cities globally predicted to surpass $2 trillion by 2025. (2)

(1)  Gartner Inc., February 2017.(2)  Frost & Sullivan, April 2018.

About Xingtera Inc.

Xingtera Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, was founded with a vision to become one of the brightest stars in the IoT product and service market. Xingtera focuses on developing smart solutions to address Home, Building, City, and Healthcare. We have deployed our solutions in those four markets world-wide. Beginning in 2018, Xingtera Inc. has expanded its role into a prominent platform player and established Xingtrium that integrates all the essential end-to-end verticals in the smart city market. For more information, visit our new platform at www.xingtrium.com.

Media Contact: David Chin, david.chin@xingtera.com


'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

ROBERTO BOLLE AD AFFARI

ROBERTO BOLLE AD AFFARI

'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili
Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

