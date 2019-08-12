Crisi di governo, Di Maio: Nessuno vuole discutere con Renzi
Politica

Bloccati i voli in partenza da aeroporto Hong Kong
Politica

Turisti e murales ai quartieri spagnoli. Napoli invoca TotÃ²
Cronache

Governo, l'assemblea congiunta dei gruppi parlamentari M5S
Politica

Sono 400 i migranti bloccati a bordo di Open Arms e Ocean Viking
Politica

Un rogo devasta la campagna e gli animali alla periferia di Atene
Politica

Il lungo viaggio delle Ferrari verso il Circolo Polare Artico
Politica

Un'idea di cinema: donne, suore e madri secondo Maura Delpero
Spettacoli

L'attore Javier Bardem in campo per Open Arms:"Sanchez ascoltaci"
Cronache

Caserta, uomo finisce in un burrone con il parapendio
Cronache

Weekend di crisi: Salvini contestato al Sud, il Pd si spacca
Politica

Simone Biles nella storia, un doppio salto mortale mai realizzato
Sport

Nala e Simba, due incantevoli cuccioli di leone bianco
Culture

Jova Beach Tour a Roccella Ionica, con Brunori Sas e Toto Cotugno
Spettacoli

Monica Setta e Manila Gorio: â€œC'eravamo tanto amateâ€. Foto e video
Roma

La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua
Politica

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione
Politica

Forti piogge monsoniche in Myanmar, le immagini impressionanti
Politica

Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina
Politica

Il conservatore Giammattei Ã¨ il nuovo presidente del Guatemala
Politica

Xinhua Silk Road: Inaugural Fortune Global Sustainability Forum to be held in SW China's Yuxi in early Sept.

- With the theme of Green Grows Up: Forging A New Environmental Consensus, this three-day forum will focus on the convergence of energy, technology, and sustainability, convening senior leaders in business, government, NGOs, and academia from around the world. The sessions in Yunnan will provide a broad international perspective on the most pressing sustainability issues the humanity is facing.

The selection of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi as the site for the forum was announced after Yunnan provincial government, the American Fortune Magazine, and CMC Inc. signed an agreement to jointly hold this event in December of 2018.

Yuxi city is endowed with a good ecological environment. Its forest coverage rate is 57.3 percent, and the air quality ranks among the top cities in China. With an average elevation of 1,500 meters, the city is enclosed by beautiful mountains and lakes, among which, Fuxian Lake, the site for the upcoming event, is one of China's deepest freshwater lakes.

Many international events have been held in the city, including the first China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, the 2018 Fareast 28R World Championship, and the Poly-2018 Fuxian Lake International Half Marathon.

Zhang Guohua, deputy governor of Yunnan province, said that as a low-carbon and ecological demonstration province in China, Yunnan boasts a green economy development concept highly compatible with the theme of the 2019 Fortune Global Sustainability Forum.

Yunnan will make full use of the international exchange platform offered by this forum to share its experience of sustainable development with the international community, and promote the construction of ecological civilization and green industry, noted Zhang.

According to Alan Murray, chief content officer of Time Inc., and editor of Fortune Magazine, Fortune's cooperation with Yunnan on holding the forum is not only because the province is China's gateway to South Asia and Southeast Asia, but also because it is a model for green development and sustainable development.

John Needham, managing director of Fortune Global Forum, also agreed that Yunnan's sustainable development strategy and ecological construction achievements are a model for the rest of the world.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307600.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959191/Fuxian_Lake.jpg


