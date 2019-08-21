XTAR releases new charger PB2S,Type-C Dual-role Fast Charger and Power Bank

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto

Open Arms, nave sequestrata e sbarco dopo ispezione Procura
Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni
Venduto per 660 mln di euro il grattacielo del dissidente cinese
Governo Conte al capolinea: il j'accuse contro Matteo Salvini
Conte lascia il Senato tra gli applausi dei parlamentari M5s e le acclamazioni dei sostenitori
Bonino a Conte: Le dissociazioni postume sono troppo comode
Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'
Renzi a M5s: non so che governo voteremo, io non ne farÃ² parte
Renzi: "Salvini faccia chiarezza sui rapporti con la Russia"
Renzi: "Non sarÃ² io ad andare alle consultazioni, ma darÃ² una mano per non andare a sbattere"
Renzi: "Salvini irresponsabile, aprire la crisi una follia"
Renzi: con Salvini clima di odio, siamo all'Alabama di anni '50
Salvini: Popolo italiano sovrano, idea di figli con mamma e papÃ 
Casellati rampogna l'Aula: avete capito che c'Ã¨ crisi di governo?
Salvini a M5s: vi vedo a fare la riforma del Csm con Lotti...
Salvini: non ci parlate di Iva e recessione, andiamo al voto
Salvini: per me ok taglio parlamentari e poi al voto
Salvini: sfiducia a Conte Ã¨ arrivata dal M5s col no alla Tav
Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.