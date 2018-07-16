Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"
Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti
Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo
Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta una macchina
Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio
Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia
Yadea Launches Diamond Edition Mopeds in 77 Countries

- At the launch event, the first batch of the diamond edition (E7, Zhanrui and Leite) debuted. They will be simultaneously launched in 77 countries, with five core competitive advantages, i.e. stronger power, comfort, safer driving, longer life cycle and higher performance. Yadea has extended the vehicle warranty period for the diamond edition, it is now twice as long as ordinary mopeds, covering extra warranty services for parts that are not commonly guaranteed.

Mr. Frank Müller, Chief Operating Officer of German Moped Association recognized the Yadea diamond-edition and commented that it is "equal to German quality." US retailer Mr. Timothy Allan sang high praise for the fashion appearance and robust quality of Yadea products and expected the launch of the diamond edition in the US market as quickly as possible.

Yadea is now sold in 77 countries like the US and Germany. In 2018, Yadea became the first two-wheeled moped Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in history, which showed its ambitious and visionary target of building a "global brand."

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718701/Yadea.jpg

 


Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

