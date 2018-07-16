16 luglio 2018- 12:34 Yadea Launches Diamond Edition Mopeds in 77 Countries

- At the launch event, the first batch of the diamond edition (E7, Zhanrui and Leite) debuted. They will be simultaneously launched in 77 countries, with five core competitive advantages, i.e. stronger power, comfort, safer driving, longer life cycle and higher performance. Yadea has extended the vehicle warranty period for the diamond edition, it is now twice as long as ordinary mopeds, covering extra warranty services for parts that are not commonly guaranteed.

Mr. Frank Müller, Chief Operating Officer of German Moped Association recognized the Yadea diamond-edition and commented that it is "equal to German quality." US retailer Mr. Timothy Allan sang high praise for the fashion appearance and robust quality of Yadea products and expected the launch of the diamond edition in the US market as quickly as possible.

Yadea is now sold in 77 countries like the US and Germany. In 2018, Yadea became the first two-wheeled moped Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in history, which showed its ambitious and visionary target of building a "global brand."

