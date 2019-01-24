Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore
Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco
Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto
Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter
MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 
La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole
A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici
Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do presidente"
Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio
Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire
Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile
Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza
Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"
Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"
Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI
Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo
"Pyongyang Rhapsody", a Palermo la mostra-parodia su Kim e Trump
Pensare e condividere la contemporaneitÃ , a Milano inaugura ICA
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Unveils XiM20 Autonomous Rideshare Vehicle Interior

- Concept showcases future interior experiences for autonomous rideshare

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, the world's largest automotive interior supplier, unveiled the Experience in Motion demonstrator 2020 (XiM20), in Sunnyvale, California. This is a fully autonomous rideshare concept, offering new consumer experiences that are customizable to passenger's preferences to better suit their journeys. XiM20 is a reflection of the most in-depth primary research the company has done to date.

"Approaching this next iteration of the XiM demonstrator, we knew it was critical to evaluate users' wants and needs within the vehicle and outside of the mobility context," said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "The insights gleaned from our research defined what impacts consumers' quality of life and what creates memorable, engaging experiences. With the XiM20, advanced technologies and product innovations complement intuitive design, providing flexibility and comfort for the autonomous rideshare passengers of tomorrow."  

The XiM20 showcases technology integrations that stimulate the senses without overwhelming passengers with an array of options and features. By camouflaging the demonstrator's screens and navigation systems within the surfaces of the vehicle using Smart Surface Technologies, passengers can choose whether or not to engage with the innovations around them.

"As an industry leader, we have the capabilities to provide holistic total interior solutions. As we approached this iteration of the XiM, we had to ask ourselves: If we choose to feature every product and technology available within this space, are we offering value? Our research said "no." Instead, to design and develop interiors in this context, we needed to understand and craft experiences that are engaging and surprising, without being overly complex. For future mobility, this is where the opportunity lies," added Hendriks.

The detailed press info and images are available at ourwebsite onhttp://www.yfai.com/en/media-center.

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors 

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is redefining how people relax, work and play inside their vehicle interiors - today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture automotive interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For additional information, please visit http://www.yfai.com.

For more information please contact: 

Yanfeng Automotive InteriorsJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermany 

Astrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49-2131-609-3028 E-Mail: astrid.schafmeister@yfai.com


Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini accolto da un corazziere nero

