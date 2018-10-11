11 ottobre 2018- 15:18 YITU Showcases Smart City Solutions at UNIDO Event to Enhance Global Urban Livability

- The "Bridges for Cities" event, jointly held by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC), aims to deliver concrete outcomes to facilitate the implementation of sustainable urban-industrial development projects in cities across the Belt and Road and beyond. Over 188 cities from 88 countries attended the event.

In Vienna, YITU shared its insights and practice of AI technology on how the company is engaged in Shanghai's urban intelligent development, as well as demonstrated a use case in the form of AI-enhanced healthcare as part of Shanghai's smart city exhibition. YITU's intelligent healthcare solutions are currently adopted seamlessly into clinical work flow by over 100 top-ranked hospitals in China, showing great potential for a future intelligent healthcare system.

"AI will play a crucial role in the progress of building smart cities by automating essential functions and aid city planning. To accomplish such a goal, AI companies shoulder great responsibilities to find a commercial use for the technology so that cities can be more intelligent and convenient for their inhabitants," said Fan Jingyan, Vice President, Government Affairs of YITU Technology. "Over 30 countries and regions have been benefited from YITU's state-of-the-art AI technologies to contribute to create a better, smarter and more convenient world."

Bernardo Calzadilla-Sarmiento, UNIDO's director of Department of Trade, Investment and Innovation commented, "it's impressive to see how much AI is changing human society. We look forward to seeing YITU share its experience to more cities around the world."

Shanghai is one of the four case cities to demonstrate their urban industrial solutions at the event, chosen specially by UNIDO for their potential to adopt new technologies for positive change. These pioneer cities introduced the projects they have currently implemented and discussed the trends and challenges for future smart urban cities. Shanghai's planners are banking on smart city development and intelligent manufacturing to further enhance the city's global reputation. As one of the companies representing Shanghai and an avid participant in Shanghai's intelligent city development, YITU has been sharing its experience and expanding its cooperation with cities across the Belt and Road region and beyond.

In September, YITU and UNIDO ITPO Shanghai (Investment and Technology Promotion Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization) signed a strategic cooperation agreement for promoting the growth of developing countries assisted with AI technology. YITU has always been committed to helping more cities around the globe with its leading technologies, and strategic partnerships with international organizations including UNIDO will accelerate this vision.

Along with working closer together with UNIDO, YITU is widely acknowledged for its AI capabilities and efficiencies that contribute to higher and bigger international platforms. It not only shows technology innovation has become mainstream in sustainable development, but also that Chinese companies are becoming a significant and leading force in global sustainable development.

About YITU Technology

YITU Technology (YITU) is a pioneer in practical artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation that provides advanced AI-based business solutions to build a safer, better and healthier world. YITU owns a world-class R&D team that drives industrial development to find comprehensive solutions in the areas of machine vision, speech and language understanding.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/767459/YITU_TECH_vienna.jpg