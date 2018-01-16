YOTEL Launches YOTELPAD - A Smarter Way of Living

- Fivenew YOTELPAD deals mark YOTEL's arrival in the extended stay segment reinforcing the brand's ability to optimise space through clever design and smart technology.

YOTEL today announced their foray into the extended stay segment with the launch of the new YOTELPAD brand. Building on the clever design principles of YOTEL and YOTELAIR cabins, YOTELPAD translates the essence of luxury serviced apartments into purposefully designed compact homes, known as 'PADs', fulfilling the requirements of the global citizen at an affordable price.

"Following the successful roll out of YOTELAIR and YOTEL, we saw a natural opportunity to rethink the traditional extended stay segment in the same fashion we disrupted conventional hotel models," said Hubert Viriot - YOTEL CEO.

YOTELPAD offers perfectly designed living solutions by optimising space and technology. Standard PADs will start from 20 sqm (215 sqft), but larger PADs will also be available and will feature YOTEL's adjustable SmartBeds™, comfortable work and relaxing areas, luxury en-suite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchenettes and ample storage space. YOTEL's signature Technowall will enable PAD guests to easily connect and personalise the space to create a homely atmosphere.

Commenting, Jo Berrington - VP Brand said, "YOTELPAD will transcend traditional boundaries with a blend of hotel-quality standards and home-like comforts, all achieved through our signature design DNA making the most out of compact spaces. Not only does this allow each guest or owner to have a fully functional private PAD, but with the added benefit to work, connect, relax and socialise in multifunctional and fun spaces, creating a strong sense of community," continued Berrington.

Communal areas and amenities will be programmed to the local environment and can include 24/7 gyms, bike and gear storage, Amazon lockers, laundry, home cinema and library as well as YOTEL's signature Club Lounge, ideal for co-working, meetings and entertaining friends or colleagues.

"True to the YOTEL brand, PAD will be underpinned by our passion for technology and innovation; our seamless digital guest experience delivered via the YOTELPAD app. In addition to the obvious app functionality of booking and checking in and out, our app will be your digital key and a go to place for ordering amenities and 'food-to-go'. Acting as a pocket size virtual concierge, the app will connect you directly to a range of services and experiences in the local community," continued Berrington.

YOTELPAD will launch globally with the five projects already confirmed in North America, Europe and the Middle East. The first two YOTELPADs to be announced are in Park City (Utah) and Downtown Miami. YOTELPADPark City is located at Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in the US and will be developed by Replay Destinations, one of the most innovative developer of destination resort projects in North America. The second is in Downtown Miami and will form part of a mixed-use development including 250 YOTEL cabins and 208 PADs by the Aria Development Group who focuses on building and acquiring premier residential and mixed-use properties.

"The added benefit of introducing YOTELPAD to our portfolio, is that it not only allows us to enter a new market segment, but also enables us to operate in new locations, not naturally suited to our YOTEL and YOTELAIR brands. Our recent partnership with REPLAY has been extraordinary - realizing just how much potential there is for our new brand in the destination resort market. We are confident that YOTELPADPark City will be a tremendous success and we are now looking at multiple opportunities with REPLAY," said Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO.

YOTELPADPark City and Miami will be followed closely by two YOTELPADs in the Geneva Lake region to be developed by M3 Real Estate and YOTEL Dubai in Business Bay, will also feature YOTELPADs as part of their developments.

"Alongside our existing brands, we see huge potential for the development of YOTELPAD globally. YOTELPADs can be stand-alone or form part of a mixed-use development including a YOTEL. Each PAD will be operated by YOTEL and can be owned by individual or institutional investors," concluded Viriot.

