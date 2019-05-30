Young Living Unveils New Global Headquarters at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

In anteprima "Ho la febbre" il nuovo singolo di Giordano Joe
Spettacoli

In anteprima "Ho la febbre" il nuovo singolo di Giordano Joe

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio

La lunga assemblea M5s confermata fiducia a Di Maio, ma c'e' chi evoca cambi di rotta
Politica

La lunga assemblea M5s confermata fiducia a Di Maio, ma c'e' chi evoca cambi di rotta

Ruocco (M5s): "Superare concetto dell'uomo solo al comando e aprire a condivisione"
Politica

Ruocco (M5s): "Superare concetto dell'uomo solo al comando e aprire a condivisione"

Di Battista: "Non posso credere che Salvini crei crisi su Rixi"
Politica

Di Battista: "Non posso credere che Salvini crei crisi su Rixi"

Di Battista: "Abbiamo scelto ministeri piÃ¹ difficili, nostra forza e limite Ã¨ essere brave persone"
Politica

Di Battista: "Abbiamo scelto ministeri piÃ¹ difficili, nostra forza e limite Ã¨ essere...

Stefani: su autonomie regionali serve dialogo non solo politico
Politica

Stefani: su autonomie regionali serve dialogo non solo politico

Ferrari al debutto con l'auto ibrida, nasce la SF90 Stradale
Economia

Ferrari al debutto con l'auto ibrida, nasce la SF90 Stradale

Controlli in 6 grandi stazioni, 2.240 identificati e 6 arrestati
Cronache

Controlli in 6 grandi stazioni, 2.240 identificati e 6 arrestati

Il mondo della F1 ai funerali di Niki Lauda
Sport

Il mondo della F1 ai funerali di Niki Lauda

Passeggiata spaziale sull'Iss dei cosmonauti Kononenko e Ovchinin
Scienza e tecnologia

Passeggiata spaziale sull'Iss dei cosmonauti Kononenko e Ovchinin

Spadafora (M5s): "Mettere in discussione Di Maio sarebbe regalo a opposizioni"
Politica

Spadafora (M5s): "Mettere in discussione Di Maio sarebbe regalo a opposizioni"

Di Stefano: "La fiducia in Di Maio e' indiscussa"
Politica

Di Stefano: "La fiducia in Di Maio e' indiscussa"

Fattori (M5s): "Elettori hanno bocciato nuovo sistema, dobbiamo cambiarlo"
Politica

Fattori (M5s): "Elettori hanno bocciato nuovo sistema, dobbiamo cambiarlo"

Crisi M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Di Maio ha tutta la mia fiducia"
Politica

Crisi M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Di Maio ha tutta la mia fiducia"

Omicidio Pamela, Salvini: â€œPer quell'infame la pena di morte Ã¨ anche pocoâ€
Politica

Omicidio Pamela, Salvini: â€œPer quell'infame la pena di morte Ã¨ anche pocoâ€

Europee M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Media ci hanno omologato alla Lega, paghiamo questo"
Politica

Europee M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Media ci hanno omologato alla Lega, paghiamo questo"

Caos M5S, Di Maio: non scappo. Si vota sul mio ruolo su Rousseau
Politica

Caos M5S, Di Maio: non scappo. Si vota sul mio ruolo su Rousseau

5G e biliardino 4.0 nella fabbrica del futuro di Bosch Rexroth
Scienza e tecnologia

5G e biliardino 4.0 nella fabbrica del futuro di Bosch Rexroth

Conti Pubblici,Â Salvini: â€œDomani incontriamo tria per concordare risposta a Ueâ€
Politica

Conti Pubblici,Â Salvini: â€œDomani incontriamo tria per concordare risposta a Ueâ€


Young Living Unveils New Global Headquarters at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

- LEHI, Utah, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, today celebrates the grand opening of its Global Headquarters (GHQ) in Lehi, Utah, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event. The unveiling of the five-story, 263,000-square-foot building is part of the company's commemoration of its 25-year anniversary.

Young Living's Global Headquarters is constructed to qualify for both LEED and Green Globe certification, and the unique design organizes workspace for nearly 1,000 employees around a botanical atrium with two immense skylights and a three-story waterfall. Keeping with Young Living's dedication to nature and its zero-waste goal, the building boasts more than 20 eco-friendly features, including roof solar panels, interior glass walls to maximize natural lighting, regionally sourced construction materials, vehicle-charging stations, and extensive recycling systems.

"The opening of a new corporate headquarters in Lehi is nothing new," said Jared Turner, President and COO of Young Living. "That's why we wanted our campus to stand out. Our goal was to embody the vision of our founder, D. Gary Young. He envisioned a world where everyone enjoyed whole-life wellness. That's why we pulled out all the stops when it came to construction and catering to our employees' needs. At the GHQ, employees and our neighbors and friends can eat organic, locally sourced food at the Vitality Cafe, while employee amenities also include an on-campus gym with company-subsidized personal training, an indoor atrium, and outdoor gardens for a dose of nature during the workday." Additional features include the Skyrider Amphitheater, a research greenhouse, and the D. Gary Young Museum scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

The new building is located at 1538 Sandalwood Drive in Lehi. Young Living invites visitors to stop by to view the atrium, watch the distillation of essential oils in the science lab, and visit the museum. The on-site Experience Center will give the public an opportunity to learn more about Young Living's global farms, vast array of essential oils and oil-infused products, Seed to Seal® quality commitment, 5×5 Pledge goals, and more.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will feature remarks from Mark Johnson, Lehi City Mayor; Thom Carter, Executive Director of UCAIR; and Mary Young, Jared Turner, and Ron Harris of Young Living Essential Oils. United States Congressman Ben McAdams will deliver a keynote address. The event will stream live on Young Living's website from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., MT, and can be viewed by logging on to YoungLiving.com/ghqribboncutting.

About Young Living Essential OilsYoung Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894307/Young_Living_Global_HQ.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323110/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Nozze Casiraghi, ecco la lista regali: c'è un 'piattino' da 45 euro

Costume

Nozze Casiraghi, ecco la lista regali: c'è un 'piattino' da 45 euro

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.