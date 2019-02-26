Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim
Politica

Bonisoli lancia #iovadoalmuseo: 20 giorni gratis l'anno nei musei
Cronache

Basta omofobia, Napoli con la Tarantina dopo il murales sfregiato
Cronache

Pedofilia, Papa proibisce al cardinale Pell contatto con minori
Cronache

M5S, si cambia. Di Maio: via il limite dei due mandati nei Comuni
Politica

Aereo British per Gibilterra in difficoltÃ  per il vento forte
Politica

Brexit, May offre tre opzioni con rinvio del termine del 29 marzo
Politica

L'appello di Liliana Segre: no a maturitÃ  senza traccia storica
Cronache

Continuano a Bari le operazioni per disincagliare l'Efe Murat
Cronache

Sardegna, Fratoianni (LEU): "Buon risultato della sinistra ma serve proposta competitiva"
Politica

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello
Spettacoli

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler
Spettacoli

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo
Cronache

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale
Cronache

Amazon, Landini: â€œLivelli di sfruttamento assurdi, aprano trattativaâ€
Politica

Area B, Fontana: â€œMilano rischia di diventare cittÃ  solo per ricchiâ€
Politica

Pizza contro il razzismo a Napoli, da Sorbillo messaggio di solidarietÃ  e integrazione, lo speciale
Politica

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G
Cina

Di Maio: "Basta denigrare M5s, orgoglioso di aver fatto steward"
Politica

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"
Politica

YourBestLife: Life-changing Program Takes Seven People Around the World for Half a Year With All Expenses Paid and Extra $1500 per Month

- A new and innovative training program invites young adults to travel in search of personal and professional development. The YourBestLifeorganization believes that cultural interaction and mutual learning are ways to develop skills increasingly important to companies while actively contributing to a better world. Applications open until November 2019 at http://www.yourbestlife.io.  

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825621/YourBestLife.jpg )

Develop interpersonal competences, impact communities and inspire with stories and actions are the mission of YourBestLife, a program that takes seven participants across 10 countries in four different continents over a period of six months. The program's pillars (1. Belonging & Fun, 2. Social Impact, 3. Life Career) will guide the activities, which include leisure, volunteering and learning.

Recognizing the benefits of travel, the goal of the program is to give more people the opportunity to gain knowledge that comes directly from intercultural experiences, contributing to the person's development as a fully-actualized human being and as a citizen of the world. For this, all expenses are covered-including flights, food, accommodation, insurance and activities-in addition to $1,500 USD per month to each participant for extras.

The program intends to be the beginning of a "humanizers" movement, made by people who want to bring the world closer together by contributing through actions large or small, conducted in a non-invasive and tolerant way, integrated with local communities. This movement is highlighted by the Social Impact pillar of the program, which focus on three global challenges: environmental preservation, wildlife protection and social entrepreneurship.

The participants in the inaugural program are world citizens between 18-35 years old, each embodying a different and complementary profile: traveller, never-travelled, adventurer, communicator, storyteller, storywriter and changemaker. The destination countries-Costa Rica, Peru, South Africa, Reunion Island, India, Bhutan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Ireland and Portugal-were chosen in order to offer a global vision in terms of location, climate, culture and challenges.

The selection process is conducted by Randstad Portugal, a recognized multinational human resources company, which guarantees the precision of the participants' selection. Randstad Portugal is one of the main partners of the project, as are Sony, Skyhour and WeChangers. WeChangers is a social action start-up that will choose 25 local charities to be supported by the program through monetary contributions and volunteer work by the participants.

Manifesto: https://www.yourbestlife.io/#video


Shallow, emozioni da Oscar

Lady Gaga, la verità sui gossip
