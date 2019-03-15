15 marzo 2019- 09:09 Yvette Noel-Schure, Music PR Executive, Receives Berklee's Master of Global Entertainment Award at Berklee's Campus in Valencia, Spain

The respected industry veteran is known for her work with Beyoncé, Prince, John Legend and many others. "Yvette Noel-Schure is the most relevant PR professional within the music and entertainment industry today. Her passion and dedication to the artists she represents makes her an example to other colleagues and for future generations of industry professionals."

"We are deeply grateful for her commitment to Berklee," Iturriaga continued, "particularly to the Valencia campus, where, throughout the years, she has provided our students with a wider multicultural and inclusive approach towards their future role within the music industry. We are confident that this will result in an outstanding generation of executives among which Berklee students will proudly hold her legacy."

"Berklee is in my heart for a number of reasons," Noel-Schure said. "People like me, women and men who have had long careers in this business, need to learn from those coming. It is also important to teach what we have learned, to pass down the knowledge, so future generations can do even better than you did. For that Berklee is the best."

At the award ceremony, held at the library on campus, Berklee students paid tribute to her career achievements by performing spoken word poetry and conducting a question and answer session where Noel-Schure delved into her thirty-year experience in the field, the future of the industry, and the role of women in the music and entertainment business. Noel-Schure has continuously showed a deep commitment in this regard by taking part in several seminars and symposiums at Berklee Valencia and encouraging the industry to make changes that empower real equity in the sector. At Berklee Valencia, she is also a mentor for the Berklee Outstanding Women Scholarship to support musicianship and leadership of women in the music industry.

The Grenada-born publicist and vice president of Schure Media Group has developed press campaigns for a diverse roster of artists, including Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Jessica Simpson, Prince, John Legend, Adele, Wyclef Jean, Destiny's Child and for each of that group's members: Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyonce; as well as media launches for Maxwell's BLACKsummers'night and Beyoncé's I Am … Sasha Fierce.

Berklee's Master of Global Entertainment Award recognizes industry leaders who have dedicated their life and career to music and entertainment on a global scale by promoting multicultural diversity while developing opportunities for individuals from underserved communities to make their way into the industry.

