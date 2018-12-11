11 dicembre 2018- 17:36 Zabeel House by Jumeirah is Moving to The Greens

- Moving into The Greens, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is the third hotel to open as part of Jumeirah Group's upscale casual brand.

Opening in the Onyx Towers, the hotel is high on design synonymous with other hotels within the Zabeel House by Jumeirah collection; but inspired by New York loft living, with contemporary art and design throughout.

The Onyx is a stylish integrated community with three towers of residential, commercial and hospitality buildings, as well as a podium of 32 retail and F&B outlets located in the heart of Dubai.

A hotel to appeal to the intrepid traveler, it is perfect for those looking to stay in a social destination in the heart of new-Dubai, but also able to enjoy the conveniences of a Jumeirah-endorsed hotel, all at a great price.

More than just hotel rooms. Designed by LW Design, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will also be a community hub for local residents in the catchment area of The Greens

Inspired by its birthplace,art and design set the hotel apart. With art curated by 17a Art consultants and furniture designed and created locally in Dubai by Tashkeel and other local brands

Explore the neighbourhood: The Greens is located deep in the heart of 'social Dubai' - the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Just across the road from Dubai Media City, Barsha Heights and other neighbourhoods such as Emirates Hills and The Springs, as well as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the area is both family and dog friendly and is the perfect green escape from the surrounding metropolis. A few steps away from parks, lakes and the Emirates Golf Club, it's the place to unwind with a book, take a run with your music, or simply catch up with friends who live or close to the neighbourhood.

One of the few Freehold projects on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Onyx is a stylish integrated community in the heart of Dubai with accent on lifestyle, premium interiors, and unobstructed stunning views.

