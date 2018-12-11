Zabeel House by Jumeirah is Moving to The Greens

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi
Cronache

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano
Economia

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne
Politica

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"
Politica

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia
Politica

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter
Politica

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere
Spettacoli

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel
Politica

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Cronache

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
Cronache

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte
Politica

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Spettacoli

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Politica

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Politica

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
Politica

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
Economia

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Spettacoli

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Economia

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Economia

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Economia

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "


Zabeel House by Jumeirah is Moving to The Greens

- Moving into The Greens, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is the third hotel to open as part of Jumeirah Group's upscale casual brand.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8460451-zabeel-house-jumeirah-moving-to-the-greens/

Opening in the Onyx Towers, the hotel is high on design synonymous with other hotels within the Zabeel House by Jumeirah collection; but inspired by New York loft living, with contemporary art and design throughout.

The Onyx is a stylish integrated community with three towers of residential, commercial and hospitality buildings, as well as a podium of 32 retail and F&B outlets located in the heart of Dubai.

A hotel to appeal to the intrepid traveler, it is perfect for those looking to stay in a social destination in the heart of new-Dubai, but also able to enjoy the conveniences of a Jumeirah-endorsed hotel, all at a great price.

Watch out for:

More than just hotel rooms. Designed by LW Design, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will also be a community hub for local residents in the catchment area of The Greens

Inspired by its birthplace,art and design set the hotel apart. With art curated by 17a Art consultants and furniture designed and created locally in Dubai by Tashkeel and other local brands

Watch out for:

Explore the neighbourhood: The Greens is located deep in the heart of 'social Dubai' - the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Just across the road from Dubai Media City, Barsha Heights and other neighbourhoods such as Emirates Hills and The Springs, as well as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the area is both family and dog friendly and is the perfect green escape from the surrounding metropolis. A few steps away from parks, lakes and the Emirates Golf Club, it's the place to unwind with a book, take a run with your music, or simply catch up with friends who live or close to the neighbourhood.

One of the few Freehold projects on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Onyx is a stylish integrated community in the heart of Dubai with accent on lifestyle, premium interiors, and unobstructed stunning views.

For more information, visit www.zabeelhouse.com

For more information, please contact: Sharifa Almaawalisharifa.almaawali@jumeirah.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795925/Jumeirah_Group_Lobby_View.jpg ) Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8460451-zabeel-house-jumeirah-moving-to-the-greens/


in evidenza
Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it "Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it
"Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.