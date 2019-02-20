20 febbraio 2019- 17:36 Zain Selects Parallel Wireless Open RAN to Modernize Existing 2G and 3G Infrastructure

- NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leader in providing the world's first software-based unified end-to-end network solution across All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), today announced that Zain, the leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has selected Parallel Wireless to modernize their existing 2G and 3G networks to deliver operational efficiency.

According to the GSMA report, mobile broadband connections in the Middle East and North Africa reached parity with 2G before the end of 2016, with 3G becoming the dominant mobile technology at the end of last year. This has created a challenge for local MNOs, requiring them to support both technologies, and at the same time prepare their networks for 4G and 5G.

A key goal of Zain's modernization initiative is to fully virtualize 2G and 3G networks through Parallel Wireless' unified 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile architecture — not only to begin experiencing cost savings and operational efficiency, but also to future-proof their networks for 4G and 5G.

What makes the Parallel Wireless Open RAN solution unique?Parallel Wireless' innovative virtualized multi-technology Open RAN solution disaggregates hardware and software to make deployments easy and affordable to install, maintain and upgrade to any future technology with:

Supporting quotesHisham Allam, Group CTO, Zain said, "We believe that virtualized Open RAN offers tremendous growth opportunities for Zain to reduce costs and drive new revenue growth. Our selection of Parallel Wireless as a strategic partner enables us to build an efficient, unified, cost-effective network to better service our customers with video, gaming, health, IoT, and education services. Parallel Wireless provided a level of expertise and innovation across unified fully virtualized Open vRAN that allowed us to experience significant savings."

Amrit Heer, Head of Business Development, EME, Parallel Wireless said, "Operators on six continents have realized the transformative cost-saving benefits that Parallel Wireless virtualized Open RAN can deliver to their networks and their bottom line. We are excited to partner with Zain, a truly innovative operator that is a first-mover in their region, to deliver a unified network to allow their customers to experience the new services that will be possible over all generations of technologies, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G."

About Zain GroupZain is the leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, providing mobile voice and data services to over 49 million active customers as of December 31st 2018. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages 'touch' on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI', through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Boursa Kuwait (stock ticker: ZAIN). For more information, please visit: www.zain.com.

About Parallel WirelessParallel Wireless' mission is to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The unified end-to-end 2G GSM, 3G UMTS, 4G LTE, and 5G Open RAN solution enables operators to deploy any G cellular networks with real-time SON as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, IoT, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as the best performing vendor across all Gs by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 50 industry awards including MWC19 GLOMO nomination for best mobile network infrastructure along with Huawei and Ericsson. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

