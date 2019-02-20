Zain Selects Parallel Wireless Open RAN to Modernize Existing 2G and 3G Infrastructure

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Spettacoli

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Cronache

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Politica

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Politica

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Spettacoli

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Politica

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Culture

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
Cronache

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Politica

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Politica

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Cronache

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Politica

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Politica

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a...

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Politica

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Politica

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Economia

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Politica

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave


Zain Selects Parallel Wireless Open RAN to Modernize Existing 2G and 3G Infrastructure

- NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leader in providing the world's first software-based unified end-to-end network solution across All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), today announced that Zain, the leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has selected Parallel Wireless to modernize their existing 2G and 3G networks to deliver operational efficiency.

According to the GSMA report, mobile broadband connections in the Middle East and North Africa reached parity with 2G before the end of 2016, with 3G becoming the dominant mobile technology at the end of last year. This has created a challenge for local MNOs, requiring them to support both technologies, and at the same time prepare their networks for 4G and 5G.

A key goal of Zain's modernization initiative is to fully virtualize 2G and 3G networks through Parallel Wireless' unified 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile architecture — not only to begin experiencing cost savings and operational efficiency, but also to future-proof their networks for 4G and 5G.

What makes the Parallel Wireless Open RAN solution unique?Parallel Wireless' innovative virtualized multi-technology Open RAN solution disaggregates hardware and software to make deployments easy and affordable to install, maintain and upgrade to any future technology with:

Supporting quotesHisham Allam, Group CTO, Zain said, "We believe that virtualized Open RAN offers tremendous growth opportunities for Zain to reduce costs and drive new revenue growth. Our selection of Parallel Wireless as a strategic partner enables us to build an efficient, unified, cost-effective network to better service our customers with video, gaming, health, IoT, and education services. Parallel Wireless provided a level of expertise and innovation across unified fully virtualized Open vRAN that allowed us to experience significant savings."

Amrit Heer, Head of Business Development, EME, Parallel Wireless said, "Operators on six continents have realized the transformative cost-saving benefits that Parallel Wireless virtualized Open RAN can deliver to their networks and their bottom line. We are excited to partner with Zain, a truly innovative operator that is a first-mover in their region, to deliver a unified network to allow their customers to experience the new services that will be possible over all generations of technologies, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G."

About Zain GroupZain is the leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, providing mobile voice and data services to over 49 million active customers as of December 31st 2018. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages 'touch' on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI', through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Boursa Kuwait (stock ticker: ZAIN). For more information, please visit: www.zain.com.

About Parallel WirelessParallel Wireless' mission is to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The unified end-to-end 2G GSM, 3G UMTS, 4G LTE, and 5G Open RAN solution enables operators to deploy any G cellular networks with real-time SON as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, IoT, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as the best performing vendor across all Gs by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 50 industry awards including MWC19 GLOMO nomination for best mobile network infrastructure along with Huawei and Ericsson. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795321/Parallel_Wireless_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Kardashian, un abito esplosivo Kim col vestitino che non c'è

LE FOTO DELL'EREDITIERA

Kardashian, un abito esplosivo
Kim col vestitino che non c'è

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.