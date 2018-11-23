23 novembre 2018- 16:17 Zentiva and PHOENIX Form Strategic Partnership in Europe

- Zentiva and PHOENIX joined forces this week for an inaugural Annual Partnership meeting in Prague to kick off a strategic partnership between the two healthcare companies in Europe.

"At PHOENIX group we believe that Zentiva is an excellent fit for partnering at European level, thanks to their strong heritage, broad portfolio of generics and OTC medicines and presence in a large number of European markets," says Nemanja Jankovic, Head of Partnerships at Corporate Pharma Services & Sourcing, PHOENIX group.

The first projects to commence under the strategic partnership are being rolled out in certain Central & Eastern European (CEE) markets. "In PHOENIX we are confident that we have found the right partner for distribution and commercial activities. We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration to benefit even more markets in the future," says Robert Storch, Head of Trade & Revenue, Zentiva Group.

The companies will be working at strategic partnership level on commercial opportunities to provide better access to Zentiva products for the benefit of patients across Europe.

About PHOENIX group | http://www.phoenixgroup.eu

The PHOENIX group, headquartered in Mannheim, is a leading pharmaceutical trader in Europe. Active in 27 countries, the company offers unique geographical coverage throughout Europe, making a vital contribution to comprehensive healthcare with more than 36,000 employees. The PHOENIX group's vision is to be the best integrated healthcare provider - wherever it is active. The PHOENIX group considers itself to be a link between manufacturer and patient. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, doctors, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients across Europe can benefit from our service offering.

With our European value-adding service brand "PHOENIX All-in-One", we provide services for pharmaceutical companies in all 27 countries along the entire value chain, from production to point of sale generating more revenue at multiple different stages. All-in-One cuts complexity and allows our industry partners to concentrate on their core business. The service portfolio ranges from Clinical Trial Supply Services, Market Potential Insight, Market Access Services, Healthcare Logistics, Access to more than 16,000 pharmacies and to millions of patients in Europe via the pharmacy channel.

About Zentiva | http://www.zentiva.com

At Zentiva we aspire that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to healthcare. Today, the everyday solutions that we all depend on truly count as a vital foundation of healthy living.

Zentiva works for the people living in Europe. Standing side-by-side with healthcare professionals, pharmacists and Health System decision-makers, we have the same sense of social obligation to help lower costs and improve access to healthcare. With more than 2,500 people across Europe and 2 production sites in Prague and Bucharest we strive to be the champions of Generics and OTC medicines to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

Contact:Ines WINDISCH Head of Corporate Affairs Zentiva Group Phone: +420-601-341-444Ines.windisch@zentiva.comU Kabelovny 130 – 102 37 Prague, Czech Republic