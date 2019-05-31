Brescia photo festival, un'estate di mostre nel nome delle donne
Brescia photo festival, un'estate di mostre nel nome delle donne

Cronache

Asia Argento sbotta al giornalista: sono una persona basta gossip
Asia Argento sbotta al giornalista: sono una persona basta gossip

Cronache

Conte a Visco e Ue: Italia persegue e perseguirÃ  crescita
Conte a Visco e Ue: Italia persegue e perseguirÃ  crescita

Politica

Governo, Conte: vanno smaltite ancora scorie campagna elettorale
Governo, Conte: vanno smaltite ancora scorie campagna elettorale

Spettacoli

"Pavarotti", arriva il documentario-evento firmato da Ron Howard
"Pavarotti", arriva il documentario-evento firmato da Ron Howard

Politica

L'Inter dÃ  il benvenuto a Conte con un video. E lui: io ci sono
L'Inter dÃ  il benvenuto a Conte con un video. E lui: io ci sono

Cronache

LVenture Group e Luiss Enlabs lanciano le imprese del futuro
LVenture Group e Luiss Enlabs lanciano le imprese del futuro

Economia

Delitto Colacioppo, dopo 17 anni arrestato latitante in fuga
Delitto Colacioppo, dopo 17 anni arrestato latitante in fuga

Economia

L'incontro tra il sindaco Raggi e il presidente del Consiglio Conte in Campidoglio
L'incontro tra il sindaco Raggi e il presidente del Consiglio Conte in Campidoglio

Politica

Flat tax, Conte: "Progetto non Ã¨ a Palazzo Chigi"
Flat tax, Conte: "Progetto non Ã¨ a Palazzo Chigi"

Politica

Zentiva Announces Completion of Solacium Pharma Acquisition

-

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a European producer of high quality medicines serving patients in Europe, Middle East and Africa. With a dedicated team of more than 2 900 people and our network of production sites - including our flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - we strive to be the champions of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Media Contact:

Ines WindischHead of Corporate Affairs & Human ResourcesZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U Kabelovny 130 – 102 37 Prague 10 – Czech RepublicCell: (+420)601-341-444E-mail: ines.windisch@zentiva.com  www.zentiva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895742/Zentiva_Group_Solacium_Pharma.jpg    

 


