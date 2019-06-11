"Prima o poi", il nuovo singolo di Renga, scritto con Gazzelle
Zeus Expands Portfolio with New Polyimide Family of Products

- ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has announced the introduction of a new polyimide (PI) family of products. The new additions include tubing and coated wire containing polyimide and PI Glide™, a more lubricious composite of polyimide with PTFE.

With the addition of these products to Zeus' established portfolio, medical device manufacturers are able to further consolidate suppliers, benefiting from Zeus' proven quality, service, capability, and capacity to grow.

Design engineers can benefit from polyimide resin's inherent characteristics, as well as the ability to:

Zeus is exhibiting its new polyimide product family in booth 1421 at MD&M East, the East Coast's leading MedTech event. MD&M East takes place on June 11th -13th, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.

COMMENTS

"When it comes to PI components, device manufacturers look for more from a supplier than quality products at competitive prices. They want a partner who understands their business model, competitive pressures, and time-to-market objectives. As a best-in-class component supplier, Zeus realizes these needs and has the infrastructure in place to meet each customer's current and future requirements." – Daryl Leach, Director of Global Market Management, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"By launching this new PI family of products, Zeus makes it easy for manufacturers to consolidate vendors for their catheter components. Transitioning to our PI products will help manufacturers improve supply continuity, increase yields and throughput, and generate cost savings." – Matt Allen, Global Manager Medical Markets, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

QUICK FACTS

RESOURCES

Click here to request free samples.

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with sales and manufacturing facilities in Aiken, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790870/Zeus_Logo.jpg


