Zeus Launches First-of-Its-Kind Program That Targets Competition

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Economia

La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20
Politica

Trump annuncia e poi cancella l'incontro con Putin al G20

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini
Culture

Musica, scompare Bruno Cagli, grande studioso di Rossini

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni attraversa la musica con "Atlantico"

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria
Politica

Berlino, Merkel inaugura l'albero di Natale in Cancelleria

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia
Cronache

Coffee Sapiens, libro per comprendere e innovare la gastronomia

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani
Politica

Regeni, Roma indaga 7 agenti dei servizi segreti egiziani

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada
Politica

Di Maio saluta giornalisti e se ne va spedito verso l'uscita ma sbaglia strada

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump
Politica

Conte: Fed? Italia non Ã¨ un rischio, lo dice anche Trump

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio
Economia

Perquisizioni negli uffici Deutsche Bank: indagine su riciclaggio

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire
Economia

Previdenza, Cassa commercialisti: noi pronti a investire

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano
Scienza e tecnologia

2001: Odissea nello Spazio compie 50 anni, celebrazioni a Milano

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca
Politica

Manovra, Conte: lavoriamo perchÃ© lo spread diminuisca

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine
Politica

Conte: bene Mattarella, lavoriamo per conti in ordine

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme
Politica

Manovra, Conte: calo deficit-Pil? Non scendiamo sotto riforme

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile
Cronache

A Palermo il Live in motion di Michelin per mobilitÃ  sostenibile

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"
Politica

Asia Bibi, Paul Bhatti: "Deve uscire dal Paese, ha bisogno di protezione"

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12
Economia

Da cibo di qualitÃ  a sonno dimagrante, la filosofia di Formula 12

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini
Politica

Topolino in Corea del Sud prepara regali di Natale per i bambini

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"
Politica

Global Compact, Di Maio: "Troveremo accordo ma serve discussione"


Zeus Launches First-of-Its-Kind Program That Targets Competition

- ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, launched a first-of-its-kind program that appeals to medical device manufacturers who are using peelable heat shrink tubing and etched liners from competing suppliers. The "Switch Suppliers and Save" program provides an opportunity to try Zeus heat shrink products at no cost.

Zeus' FluoroPEELZ® peelable heat shrink is the featured product in the "Switch Suppliers and Save" program, offering the highest clarity - a result of patented technology developed by Zeus. Currently, Zeus has only licensed its clear peelable heat shrink technology to a single company worldwide.  The single licensee of Zeus' patented technology is primarily using the technology for its own internal supply. 

Zeus respects other parties' intellectual property rights and accordingly takes other parties' encroachment of Zeus' patent rights seriously. Any other supplier offering clear peelable heat shrink is encroaching on Zeus' patent rights. Companies who have obtained peelable heat shrink from unlicensed suppliers could experience a disruption in that supply, due to potential re-qualification of a non-transparent heat shrink formulation. Conversely, Zeus provides certainty with respect to continuous supply and the appropriate rights to clear peelable heat shrink.

FluoroPEELZ is also Class VI medical grade approved. When combined with Zeus' etched liner products, medical device manufacturers are able to accelerate production, increase yield, and improve safety during the catheter construction process.

The "Switch Suppliers and Save" program incentivizes manufacturers who are ready to transition to a better supplier, and in turn achieve cost savings by bundling complementary products. This program simplifies the transition process by minimizing the risk associated with switching suppliers and helping buyers, engineers, and manufacturers justify the decision to do so.

Companies that qualify for the program will receive:

By participating in the program, manufacturers will also gain access to collaborate with Zeus staff applications scientists to ensure that the custom products developed by Zeus satisfy your specific requirements.

COMMENTS

"Zeus understands the time, effort, and cost involved in switching suppliers. However, we're making it easier than ever for companies to decrease costs and switch to Zeus. Our heat shrink solutions and etched liners offer superior quality over the competition. This program allows manufacturers a way to increase the overall value their polymer supplier contributes to their company's goals." – Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"Manufacturers waiting to evaluate Zeus heat shrink and etched liners now have a low-risk, economical opportunity. The manufacturers can enjoy preferred pricing when transitioning to Zeus from their existing supplier. By switching to Zeus, companies can consolidate suppliers, bundle better heat shrink with better liners, and save money in the process." – Daryl Leach, Director of Global Market Management, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

QUICK FACTS

To learn more about this one-of-a-kind program, visit the Zeus website today.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,500 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Branchburg, New Jersey; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790870/Zeus_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Due campagne e digital adv Balocco on air per il Natale

MediaTech

Due campagne e digital adv
Balocco on air per il Natale


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.