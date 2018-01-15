Zhiyun Tech Attends CES 2018 As Innovation Awards Honoree

- The award-winning Smooth 3 is a pro-level 3-axis handheld gimbal stabilizer, which is powered by a highly optimized stabilizing algorithmic system to achieve smooth and precise control of camera phones of different sizes and weights while filming. Boasting an innovatively designed control panel featuring a unique handwheel, it is the world's first phone stabilizer to integrate various camera settings, including zooming, EV, white balance, focusing, shutter speed and ISO adjustment, all at users' fingertips.

Also being showcased at CES 2018 were Zhiyun's flagship product – Crane 2, industry-first camera stabilizer with Follow Focus & OLED Display as well as its latest Crane Plus, with new features like POV, SmartFollow, NightLapse and MotionMemory, representing Zhiyun's early attempt at AI technology.

"It's clear to me that Zhiyun is one of the few companies today that is persistently innovating on behalf of videographers of all skill levels," said Brett Halladay, host and creator of the Youtube Channel Infosmercial.

Brett is also the initiator of "MotionMemory"; his idea was adopted by Zhiyun and was made possible on Zhiyun's newest product.

"We are honored to have been recognized by CES as a leading innovator," said Leo Wong, Zhiyun's product director. "Zhiyun is an innovation-driven company that listens to the voices of our customers and responds with quick action."

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards were sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflected innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market.

Having positioned itself as a world leader in the field of handheld stabilizers, Zhiyun is dedicated to providing optimized solutions for filmmaking and photography. It has blurred the line between professional and normal users in the filmmaking industry and added more vitality to the vlogging era.

Zhiyun has established partnerships with world-leading camera brands such as Sony and Canon, and has recently begun a negotiation of cooperation with the most popular video app FiLMic.

It owns more than 70% market share globally with an annual sales volume of US$100 million in 2017. Its dedicated app, ZY Play, has over 1 million users and its new online community, Lightollector, is expected to reach 3 million members in 2018.

About Zhiyun-Tech

Inspired by the mission of delivering grounding-breaking solutions for professional imaging and filmmaking, Zhiyun, the pioneering company that created the world's first camera stabilizer, delivers high-precision and excellent-performance gimbals to videographers and filmmakers in over 50 countries to innovate and redefine the way people capture moments and record life.

For more information, visit: http://www.zhiyun-tech.com/index.php?lang=en

