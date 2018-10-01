Richard Stallman (FSF): il voto su internet, che cosa stupida
Ziften Enters United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland with Endpoint Protection Platform; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Specialist Threatscape

- LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziften, a leader in endpoint protection plus visibility and hardening, today announced its entry into the UK and Irish cybersecurity markets with IT security specialist Threatscape to assist with delivering, supporting, and managing the Ziften Zenith endpoint protection platform. Threatscape becomes the newest partner in Ziften's Activate Partner Program.

This follows Ziften's strategic collaboration announcement with Microsoft providing customers with endpoint security to protect, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced cyber-attacks on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints.

"Ziften's number one priority is working with our partners for joint customer success," said Greg McCreight, SVP Worldwide Channels, Ziften. "With our Fast Start program, we provide expedited on-boarding to Microsoft channel partners, enabling them to solve customer's endpoint security challenges. Threatscape is our first joint Microsoft partner in the UK and Ireland, and together we can achieve quick market success."

"As a Microsoft security partner, we're pleased to partner with Ziften offering their Zenith endpoint protection platform with Windows Defender ATP," said Spencer Berry, UK Country Manager, Threatscape. "Our customers will immediately benefit from the integration giving them protection and deep visibility on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. We expect quick success promoting the distinctive Ziften product with our implementation, support, and management services."

Together, Ziften, Threatscape, and Microsoft help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks. The integrated solution gives customers the ability to:

About Ziften:Ziften's cloud-delivered endpoint protection platform prevents attacks on all enterprise endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud. The low-profile single agent deploys in minutes enabling advanced AV, endpoint detection and response, plus visibility and hardening. The result is simple, continuous endpoint protection to stop attacks with the people and budget you already have. https://ziften.com

Follow Ziften: Ziften Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Threatscape:Threatscape delivers cyber security that performs at scale – having successfully completed projects protecting up to a million users, a billion transactions and a trillion dollars in daily financial trades. Expert teams in London, UK and Dublin, Ireland provide business‐critical IT security solutions and services to clients in sectors including government, finance, aerospace and critical infrastructure. Threatscape Ireland's specialist Microsoft Security Consulting Practice won "Security Partner of the Year" at the Microsoft Inspire 2018 conference in Las Vegas. https://www.threatscape.com

Ziften Media Contact: Zonic Group Public Relations Gregory Crossgcross@zonicgroup.com 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg

 


