Ziften Expands its use of Proprietary Machine Learning - Improving Endpoint Threat Protection Before Damage or Loss Can Occur

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
Politica

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa...

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"
Politica

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli
Politica

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"
Politica

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"
Politica

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"
Politica

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris
Politica

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"
Politica

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"
Politica

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"
Politica

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi
Politica

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio
Spettacoli

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"
Politica

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"
Economia

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹ realista del re"
Politica

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹...

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"
Politica

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni hanno differenze"
Politica

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni...

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"
Economia

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio
Spettacoli

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio


Ziften Expands its use of Proprietary Machine Learning - Improving Endpoint Threat Protection Before Damage or Loss Can Occur

- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziften, a leader in endpoint protection plus visibility and hardening, today announced the expanded use of its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) algorithms throughout all phases of its endpoint security continuum. Ziften Zenith is the first cyber security platform that provides one agent for all endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud – preventing multi-vector attacks with advanced AV, detection and response, plus visibility and hardening.

Zenith's Advanced AV capability, built entirely on a foundation of AI, leverages proprietary ML algorithms to detect multiple attack vectors used by adversaries to breach corporate, government, and industrial endpoints including growing fileless and zero-day attacks which now account for 77% of compromises.1

The use of ML is too often limited to solving siloed problems like Windows endpoint threat prevention. The Zenith endpoint protection platform (EPP) uses its AI/ML based threat protection in more phases of the endpoint security spectrum, namely:

"Expanding the use of our machine learning algorithms throughout our Zenith endpoint protection platform is another significant endpoint security step for our customers," said Logan Gilbert, VP of Product Management, Ziften. "Zenith's endpoint hardening and advanced anti-virus capabilities maximize prevention of a full-range of threats on our customer's endpoints. And Zenith's EDR functionality with continuous threat monitoring goes beyond helping customers stop cyber-breaches before damage or data loss can occur."

1. "The 2017 State of Endpoint Security Risk Report", Ponemon Institute, November, 2017

About Ziften:We simplify endpoint protection plus visibility. Ziften's cloud-delivered endpoint protection platform prevents attacks on all enterprise endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud. The low-profile single agent deploys in minutes enabling advanced AV, endpoint detection and response, plus endpoint visibility and hardening. The result is simple, continuous endpoint protection to stop attacks with the people and budget you already have. https://ziften.com.

Follow Ziften: Ziften Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ziften Media Contact:Zonic Group Public RelationsGregory Crossgcross@zonicgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Milan News

Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter
San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.