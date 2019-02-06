6 febbraio 2019- 18:33 Ziften Expands its use of Proprietary Machine Learning - Improving Endpoint Threat Protection Before Damage or Loss Can Occur

- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziften, a leader in endpoint protection plus visibility and hardening, today announced the expanded use of its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) algorithms throughout all phases of its endpoint security continuum. Ziften Zenith is the first cyber security platform that provides one agent for all endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud – preventing multi-vector attacks with advanced AV, detection and response, plus visibility and hardening.

Zenith's Advanced AV capability, built entirely on a foundation of AI, leverages proprietary ML algorithms to detect multiple attack vectors used by adversaries to breach corporate, government, and industrial endpoints including growing fileless and zero-day attacks which now account for 77% of compromises.1

The use of ML is too often limited to solving siloed problems like Windows endpoint threat prevention. The Zenith endpoint protection platform (EPP) uses its AI/ML based threat protection in more phases of the endpoint security spectrum, namely:

"Expanding the use of our machine learning algorithms throughout our Zenith endpoint protection platform is another significant endpoint security step for our customers," said Logan Gilbert, VP of Product Management, Ziften. "Zenith's endpoint hardening and advanced anti-virus capabilities maximize prevention of a full-range of threats on our customer's endpoints. And Zenith's EDR functionality with continuous threat monitoring goes beyond helping customers stop cyber-breaches before damage or data loss can occur."

1. "The 2017 State of Endpoint Security Risk Report", Ponemon Institute, November, 2017

About Ziften:We simplify endpoint protection plus visibility. Ziften's cloud-delivered endpoint protection platform prevents attacks on all enterprise endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud. The low-profile single agent deploys in minutes enabling advanced AV, endpoint detection and response, plus endpoint visibility and hardening. The result is simple, continuous endpoint protection to stop attacks with the people and budget you already have. https://ziften.com.

Follow Ziften: Ziften Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ziften Media Contact:Zonic Group Public RelationsGregory Crossgcross@zonicgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg