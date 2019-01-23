23 gennaio 2019- 17:07 Zoomlion Opens World's Largest Intelligent Tower Crane Factory

- Taking three years to construct and representing 780 million yuan (US$115.4 million) of investment, the Factory is the central feature of Zoomlion's goal to meet Germany's Industry 4.0 standards. Boasting 12 automatic production lines, over 10,000 sensors, 100 industrial robots, 35 unmanned RGV and AVGs as well as 16 sets of CNC machining centers, it is the most advanced, efficient and environmentally-friendly intelligent tower crane factory in the world and features integrated IM control, IM production line, intelligent logistics and intelligent sensors. The new Factory will allow Zoomlion to reach a new stage in the tower crane industry by integrating talent, capital, technology and information from both upstream and downstream along the industry chain.

"We are very excited to begin production at our new cutting edge intelligent factory," said Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion. " By leveraging our world-leading technology, along with the resources and support available to us in the Changde region, we will be the undisputed world leader in the construction hosting machinery sector and will endeavor to develop even better-quality, more intelligent products."

Zoomlion has unveiled three all-new 4.0 generation intelligent flat top tower crane products: the T6515, T6520 and T7525. Each model supports remote work condition transmission, mobile app management, features a remote alarm, and leads the industry in lifting efficiency and accuracy.

Zoomlion is the No.1 tower crane brand in China, owning the largest share of the tower crane market worldwide. Zoomlion's tower crane business achieved US$739.7 million total output in 2018 and the Factory will enable Zoomlion to reach its goal of US$1.48 billion in 2019.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

