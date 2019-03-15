15 marzo 2019- 13:14 Zoomlion to Release Groundbreaking Products to Europe at bauma 2019

- A total of 43 products from six major categories of concrete machinery, cranes, tower cranes, dry-mixed mortar equipment, aerial working platform and forklifts will be exhibited at the trade show, highlighting Zoomlion's digitalized, networked and smart development as well as a globalization strategy that accentuates localized operation.

Among the exhibition, over 70% of the products are manufactured in Europe with functions, technological innovations and style designs that fully meet the demands of European clients. Zoomlion's subsidiary brands in Europe, CIFA, m-tec and Wilbert, will be showing their latest products as well.

Here are some highlights from Zoomlion's exhibition at the upcoming bauma 2019:

Themed "Local Presence, Better Life," Zoomlion's exhibition at the upcoming bauma 2019 trade show will be at booth FS905/2 and cover an area of 3,840 square meters (41,333 square feet).

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.