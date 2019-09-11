Musica: nuovo album per i Green Day, il post: "Il rock ha perso gli attributi"

I Green Day hanno svelato su Instagram la copertina del nuovo disco 'Father of All Motherfucker'. Nell'immagine si nota una mano che impugna un cuore a forma di granata: un chiaro tributo all'album 'American Idiot' del 2004, il loro più grande successo. In aggiunta, c'è anche un unicorno con cresta rossa che vomita con i colori dell'arcobaleno. "Il rock ha perso gli attributi. Saremo la rock band più cattiva del pianeta che se ne frega di tutti", si legge nel lungo post su Instagram.

"Il nostro motto? “Nessuno ti dice fanculo come un unicorno”. La band ha condiviso già il primo singolo, con lo stesso nome dell'album che uscirà il prossimo 7 febbraio 2020, a quatto anni di distanza dal loro ultimo disco 'Revolution Radio'. Il profilo ufficiale di Live Nation su Instagram ha già annunciato il ritorno in Italia della band il 10 giugno all'Ippodromo di San Siro a Milano. La band composta da Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt e Tré Cool avrà con loro anche i Weezer e i Fall Out Boy, che apriranno le loro date. Una rentrée in grande stile per i Green Day che tante volte si sono esibiti in Italia, a partire dal primo, storico, concerto al Forum, sempre a Milano, nel 1996.