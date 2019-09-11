Musica: nuovo album per i Green Day, il post: "Il rock ha perso gli attributi"

I Green Day hanno svelato su Instagram la copertina del nuovo disco 'Father of All Motherfucker'. Nell'immagine si nota una mano che impugna un cuore a forma di granata: un chiaro tributo all'album 'American Idiot' del 2004, il loro più grande successo. In aggiunta, c'è anche un unicorno con cresta rossa che vomita con i colori dell'arcobaleno. "Il rock ha perso gli attributi. Saremo la rock band più cattiva del pianeta che se ne frega di tutti", si legge nel lungo post su Instagram.
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt
"Il nostro motto? “Nessuno ti dice fanculo come un unicorno”. La band ha condiviso già il primo singolo, con lo stesso nome dell'album che uscirà il prossimo 7 febbraio 2020, a quatto anni di distanza dal loro ultimo disco 'Revolution Radio'. Il profilo ufficiale di Live Nation su Instagram ha già annunciato il ritorno in Italia della band il 10 giugno all'Ippodromo di San Siro a Milano. La band composta da Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt e Tré Cool avrà con loro anche i Weezer e i Fall Out Boy, che apriranno le loro date. Una rentrée in grande stile per i Green Day che tante volte si sono esibiti in Italia, a partire dal primo, storico, concerto al Forum, sempre a Milano, nel 1996.
