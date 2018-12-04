A- A+
Costume

Pirelli Calendar 2019: a cavalcade of stars at the Gala - EXCLUSIVE

The Oscar-winning Halle Berry will host the Pirelli Calendar 2019 launch Gala at the Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan

Pirelli Calendar 2019: a cavalcade of stars at the Gala - EXCLUSIVE

The Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala 2018 will take place tomorrow, at Pirelli headquarters in Bicocca, Milan.

Little is known about one of the most glamour year-end events: what is certain is that it will be hosted by the beautiful, Oscar-winning and iconic Bond girl Halle Berry. Along with her, as well as the photographer Albert Watson, the stars of The Cal 2019: actress Laetitia Casta, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Misty Copeland, étoile and one of the main characters in the Walt Disney movie The Nutcracker, currently hitting theaters, Julia Garner, a star of hit tv series on Netflix and many more.

Among other guests, entrepreneurs, journalists, previous editions’ talents, movie stars and sports champions. A world in which Pirelli extends its activities from FC Internazionale Milano to Luna Rossa, from Ski to Formula 1.

The launch of “The Cal” will be made of two stages, as usual:

In the morning, almost 300 journalists from all over the world will attend the projection of the video that will reveal the making of The Cal, shot last spring between New York and Miami.

On the main stage, the host of the event Marco Tronchetti Provera, the talented Scottish photographer and many artists that brought the stories Watson wanted to create in his Calendar to life, that tomorrow will be “told”.

The Gala will host almost 800 guests at the Pirelli HangarBicocca, the Pirelli space dedicated to contemporary art that is becoming one of the most trendy spaces in Milan, and not only. Throughout the evening, music and light shows and an after party with a sparkling dj set to end the night.

Commenti
    Tags:
    pirelli calendar 2019gala pirelli calendarpirelli
    in evidenza
    I rolex regalati da Mauro Icardi? Wanda Nara si prende il Tapiro

    Inter News

    I rolex regalati da Mauro Icardi?
    Wanda Nara si prende il Tapiro

    i più visti
    Raggi con il magnifico abito alla prima stagionale al Teatro dell'Opera
    Raggi con il magnifico abito alla prima stagionale al Teatro dell'Opera
    Tav, Salvini risponde a Boccia: "Non so quanto oggi Confindustria rappresenti imprenditori italiani"
    Tav, Salvini risponde a Boccia: "Non so quanto oggi Confindustria rappresenti imprenditori italiani"
    Giorgia Meloni in pizzeria a Napoli mangia una pizza fritta in diretta social
    Giorgia Meloni in pizzeria a Napoli mangia una pizza fritta in diretta social
    Come scoprire chi visita il tuo profilo Facebook
    Come scoprire chi visita il tuo profilo Facebook
    Crozza/Toninelli continua a portare il suo entusiasmo e ha farne propaganda
    Crozza/Toninelli continua a portare il suo entusiasmo e ha farne propaganda
    Ufo, primo avvistamento del 2018 sopra il cielo di Roma. Ecco il video
    Ufo, primo avvistamento del 2018 sopra il cielo di Roma. Ecco il video
    Morto Nonno Mariano, il 90enne sfrattato con la forza dalla sua casa
    Morto Nonno Mariano, il 90enne sfrattato con la forza dalla sua casa
    Europee, Salvini: "Europa bellissimo sogno, cambieremo dall'interno"
    Europee, Salvini: "Europa bellissimo sogno, cambieremo dall'interno"
    Crozza/Salvini:" Apriremo 200 scuole di formazione per ladri italiani"
    Crozza/Salvini:" Apriremo 200 scuole di formazione per ladri italiani"
    Di Maio sul lavoro col padre: "Passavo 8 ore a fare il cappello col giornale"
    Di Maio sul lavoro col padre: "Passavo 8 ore a fare il cappello col giornale"
    in vetrina
    Calendario Pirelli 2019: parata di stelle alla serata di gala. ESCLUSIVA

    Calendario Pirelli 2019: parata di stelle alla serata di gala. ESCLUSIVA

    Zurich Connect

    Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

    casa, immobiliare
    motori
    Nuova Mercedes-Benz Classe B: una Tourer sportiva

    Nuova Mercedes-Benz Classe B: una Tourer sportiva

    Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

    Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


    RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
    Finalità del mutuo
    Importo del mutuo
    Euro     		Durata del mutuo
    anni
    in collaborazione con
    logo MutuiOnline.it
    Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano n° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

    © 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

    Per la tua pubblicità sul sito: Clicca qui

    Contatti

    Cookie Policy

    Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.