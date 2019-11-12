"Il Papa si penta per i suoi terribili peccati. Rischia la dannazione eterna"

Non solo l'azione di "idolatria della dea pagana Pachamama": nell'atto di accusa contro quelli che vengono definiti come "atti sacrileghi" compiuti secondo il loro giudizio da PAPA Francesco, i cento firmatari del documento anti-Bergoglio inseriscono anche la firma e l'interpretazione del 'Documento sulla Fraternità Umana' che il Pontefice ha siglato il 4 febbraio scorso con il Grande Imam della moschea di Al-Azhar, considerato la massima autorità teologica islamica. "Questa dichiarazione affermava che 'il pluralismo e la diversità di religioni, colore, sesso, razza e linguaggio sono voluti da Dio nella Sua saggezza, attraverso la quale ha creato gli esseri umani. Questa saggezza divina è la fonte da cui discende il diritto alla libertà di credo e alla libertà di essere diversi'. Il coinvolgimento di PAPA Francesco nelle cerimonie idolatriche indica che egli intendeva dare a questa affermazione un senso eterodosso, il quale consente che l'adorazione pagana di idoli venga considerata un bene voluto da Dio in senso positivo".

Inoltre, "nonostante egli abbia rispondendo alla domanda 'perché Dio permette che ci siano tante religioni?', ha fatto riferimento alla 'volontà permissiva di Dio' come spiegato dalla teologia Scolastica, ma ha dato al concetto un significato positivo, dichiarando che 'Dio ha voluto permetterlo perché, nonostante ci siano tante religioni, esse guardano pur sempre al cielo, guardano a Dio'. Non c'è il minimo riferimento al concetto che Dio permetta l'esistenza di false religioni, allo stesso modo in cui permette l'esistenza del male in generale. Anzi, la chiara implicazione è che Dio permette l'esistenza di tante religioni perché sono buone...". Ma, sottolineano i firmatari del documento anti-PAPA Francesco, "l'autorizzazione ad adorare chiunque o qualsiasi cosa diversa dall'unico vero Dio, la Santissima Trinità, è una violazione del Primo Comandamento. Certamente ogni partecipazione a qualsiasi forma di venerazione degli idoli è condannata da questo Comandamento ed è un peccato oggettivamente grave, indipendentemente dalla colpevolezza soggettiva, che solo Dio può giudicare".

Quindi, "con immenso dolore e profondo amore per la Cattedra di Pietro, imploriamo Dio Onnipotente di risparmiare ai membri colpevoli della Sua Chiesa sulla terra, la punizione che meritano per questi terribili peccati. Chiediamo rispettosamente a PAPA Francesco di pentirsi pubblicamente e senza ambiguità, di questi peccati oggettivamente gravi e di tutte le trasgressioni pubbliche che ha commesso contro Dio e la vera religione, e di riparare questi oltraggi". Inoltre, "chiediamo rispettosamente a tutti i vescovi della Chiesa Cattolica di rivolgere una correzione fraterna a PAPA Francesco per questi scandali, e di ammonire i loro greggi che, in base a quanto affermato dall'insegnamento della fede Cattolica divinamente rivelato, se seguiranno l'attuale PAPA nell'offesa contro il Primo Comandamento, rischiano la dannazione eterna".

PAPA: ECCO I NOMI DEI 100 FIRMATARI DEL DOCUMENTO ANTI-FRANCESCO - Sono cento i firmatari del documento di "protesta contro gli atti sacrileghi di PAPA Francesco", redatto in sette lingue e siglato lo scorso 9 novembre, nel giorno in cui il calendario liturgico celebra la dedicazione della Basilica Lateranense. In rigoroso ordine alfabetico, sul documento si leggono le firme di: Dr Gerard J.M. van den Aardweg, The Netherlands; Dr Robert Adams, medical physician in Emergency & Family Medicine; Donna F. Bethell, J.D.; Tom Bethell, senior editor of The American Spectator and book author; Dr Biagio Buonomo, PhD in Ancient Christianity History and former culture columnist (1990-2013) for L'Osservatore Romano; François Billot de Lochner, President of Liberté politique, France; Rev. Deacon Andrew Carter B.Sc. (Hons.) ARCS DipPFS Leader, Marriage & Family Life Commission, Diocese of Portsmouth, England; Mr. Robert Cassidy, STL; Dr Michael Cawley, PhD, Psychologist, Former University Instructor, Pennsylvania, USA; Dr Erick Chastain, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Psychiatry, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Fr Linus F Clovis; Lynn Colgan Cohen, M.A., O.F.S.; Dr Colin H. Jory, MA, PhD, Historian, Canberra, Australia; Rev Edward B. Connolly, Pastor Emeritus, St. Joseph Parish St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Girardville PA; Prof. Roberto de Mattei, Former Professor of the History of Christianity, European University of Rome, former Vice President of the National Research Council (CNR). Prosegue la lista: José Florencio Domínguez, philologist and translator; Deacon Nick Donnelly, MA Catholic Pastoral & Educational Studies (Spiritual Formation), England; Fr Thomas Edward Dorn, pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in New Bremen OH in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati; Fr Stefan Dreher FSSP, Stuttgart, Germany; Dr Michael B. Ewbank, PhD in Philosophy, Loras College, retired, USA; Fr Jerome Fasano, Pastor, St John the Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia, USA; Dr James Fennessy, MA, MSW, JD, LCSW, Matawan, New Jersey, USA; Christopher A. Ferrara, J.D., Founding President of the American Catholic Lawyers' Association; Fr Jay Finelli, Tiverton, RI, USA; Prof. Michele Gaslini, Professor of Public Law, University of Udine, Italy; Dr Linda M. Goulash, M.D.; Dr Maria Guarini STB, Pontificia Università Seraphicum, Rome; editor of the website Chiesa e postconcilio.

La lista dei firmatari continua con: Fr Brian W. Harrison, OS, STD, associate professor of theology of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico (retired), Scholar-in-Residence, Oblates of Wisdom Study Center, St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Sarah Henderson DCHS MA (RE & Catechetics) BA (Mus); Prof. Robert Hickson PhD, Retired Professor of Literature and of Strategic-Cultural Studies; Dr Maike Hickson PhD, Writer and Journalist; Prof., Dr.rer.pol., Dr.rer.nat. Rudolf Hilfer, Professor of Theoretical Physics at Universität Stuttgart; Fr John Hunwicke, Former Senior Research Fellow, Pusey House, Oxford; Fr Edward J. Kelty, OS, JCD, Defensor Vinculi, SRNC rota romana 2001-19, Former Judicial Vicar, Archdiocese of Ferrara, Judge, Archdiocese of Ferrara. E ancora: Dr Ivo Kerže, prof. phil.; Dr Thomas Klibengajtis, former Assistant Professor of Catholic Systematic Theology, Institute of Catholic Theology, Technical University Dresden, Germany; Dr Peter A. Kwasniewski, PhD, USA; Dr John Lamont, DPhil (Oxon.); Dr Dorotea Lancellotti, catechist, co-founder of the website: https://cooperatores-veritatis.org/; Dr Ester Ledda, consecrated laywoman, co-founder of the website https://cooperatores-veritatis.org/; Fr Patrick Magee, FLHF a Franciscan of Our Lady of the Holy Family, canonical hermit in the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts; Dr Carlo Manetti, jurist and lecturer, Italy. Prosegue l'elenco: Dr Christopher Manion, PhD, KM, Humanae Vitae Coalition, Front Royal, Virginia, USA; Antonio Marcantonio, MA; Michael J. Matt, Editor, The Remnant, USA; Jean-Pierre Maugendre, general delegate, Renaissance catholique, France; Msgr John F. McCarthy, JCD, STD, retired professor of moral theology, Pontifical Lateran University; Prof. Brian M. McCall, Orpha and Maurice Merrill Professor in Law, Special Advisor to the Provost for Online Education, University of Oklahoma; Patricia McKeever, B.Ed. M.Th. Editor, Catholic Truth, Scotland; Mary Angela McMenamin, MA in Biblical Theology from John Paul the Great Catholic University; Fr Cor Mennen, lecturer canon law at the diocesan Seminary of 's-Hertogenbosch and member of the cathedral chapter; Rev Michael Menner, Pastor; Dr Stéphane Mercier, Ph.D., S.T.B., former research fellow and lecturer at the University of Louvain; David Moss, President, Association of Hebrew Catholics, St. Louis, Missouri.

Altri firmatari, in ordine alfabetico: Dr Claude E Newbury, M.B. B.Ch., D.T.M & H., D.P.H., D.O.H., M.F.G.P., D.C.H., D.A., M. Prax Med.; Prof. Giorgio Nicolini, writer, Director of ''Tele Maria''; Fr John O'Neill, STB, Dip TST, Priest of the Diocese of Parramatta, member of Australian Society of Authors; Fr Guy Pagès, Archdiocese of Paris, France; Prof. Paolo Pasqualucci, Professor of Philosophy (retired), University of Perugia, Italy; Fr Dean P. Perri, Diocese of Providence, Our Lady of Loreto Church; Dr Brian Charles Phillips, MD; Dr Mary Elizabeth Phillips, MD; Dr Robert Phillips, Professor (emeritus) Philosophy: Oxford University, Wesleyan University, University of Connecticut; Prof. Claudio Pierantoni, Professor of Medieval Philosophy, University of Chile and former Professor of Church History and Patrology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. Prosegue l'elenco: Prof. Enrico Maria Radaelli, Professor of Aesthetic Philosophy and Director of the Department of Aesthetic Philosophy of the International Science and Commonsense Association (ISCA), Rome, Italy; Dr Carlo Regazzoni, Philosopher of Culture, Therwill, Switzerland; Prof. John Rist, Professor emeritus of Classics and Philosophy, University of Toronto; Dr Ivan M. Rodriguez, PhD; Fr Luis Eduardo Rodrìguez Rodríguez, Pastor, Diocesan Catholic Priest, Caracas, Venezuela; John F. Salza, Esq.; Fr Timothy Sauppé, S.T.L., pastor of St. Mary's (Westville, IL.) and St. Isaac Jogues (Georgetown, IL.); Fr John Saward, Priest of the Archdiocese of Birmingham, England; Prof. Dr Josef Seifert, Director of the Dietrich von Hildebrand Institute of Philosophy, at the Gustav Siewerth Akademie, Bierbronnen, Germany; Mary Shivanandan, Author and consultant; Dr Cristina Siccardi, Church Historian and author; Dr Anna M. Silvas, senior research adjunct, University of New England NSW Australia; Jeanne Smits, journalist, writer, France; Dr Stephen Sniegoski, PhD, historian and book author; Dr Zlatko Šram, PhD, Croatian Center for Applied Social Research; Henry Sire, Church historian and book author, England; Robert J. Siscoe, author. E infine: Abbé Guillaume de Tanoüarn, Doctor of Literature; Rev Glen Tattersall, Parish Priest, Parish of St. John Henry Newman, Australia; Gloria, Princess of Thurn und Taxis, Regensburg, Germany; Prof. Giovanni Turco, associate professor of Philosophy of Public Law, University of Udine, Italy; Fr Frank Unterhalt, Pastor, Archdiocese of Paderborn, Germany; José Antonio Ureta, author; Adrie A.M. van der Hoeven, MSc, physicist; Dr Gerd J. Weisensee, Msc, Switzerland; John-Henry Westen, MA, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief LifeSiteNews.com; Dr Elizabeth C. Wilhelmsen, Ph.D. in Hispanic Literature, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, retired; Willy Wimmer, Secretary of State, Ministry of Defense, (ret.), Germany; Prof. em. Dr Hubert Windisch, priest and theologian, Germany; Mo Woltering, MTS, Headmaster, Holy Family Academy, Manassas, Virginia, USA; Miguel Ángel Yáñez, editor of Adelante la Fe.