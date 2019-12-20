A- A+
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management: Annual Outlook 2020

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management: Annual Outlook 2020

Ecco l'Annual Outlook 2020 di Deutsche Bank Wealth Management con le prospettive per il prossimo anno e una domanda sullo sfondo: la “magia” della politica monetaria è alla fine?

"Che ci piaccia o no, la ‘magia’ della banca centrale continuerà a svolgere un ruolo enorme sia nella politica economica che nei mercati", afferma Christian Nolting, Global Chief Investment Officer for Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, identificando sei temi per il prossimo anno nelle prospettive annuali.

I sei temi per il 2020 evidenziano le principali implicazioni dei probabili sviluppi economici e politici per gli investimenti.

  1. Policy pressures need prudent response. As global economic growth slows there will be a growing realisation that monetary policy can’t do it all alone, but policy change will take time and a sustainable investment process will be key.
  2. Living with a low-yield world. With monetary policy still centre stage for now and yields unlikely to rise appreciably, investors should reassess holdings of non-yielding bonds and investigate how to capture returns from illiquidity premia in private markets.
  3. Find new income harbours. Looking beyond U.S. Treasuries, some other developed market fixed income areas are still appealing. But keep an open mind about other possible sources of yield – for example in corporate as well as sovereign emerging market bonds.
  4. Balance your style. Equities could register further albeit more limited gains in 2020, but market dynamics will be shifting. At an equity style level, “growth” stocks’ premiums over “value” could be reaching their peak and high-quality value stocks could offer opportunities.
  5. Politics tops policy. For foreign exchange, 2020 could be a year when political developments often prove more important than fundamentals: look for currencies to act as portfolio diversifiers. Geopolitics alone won’t drive oil prices higher but gold maintains its allure.
  6. Tech meets ESG. Two new long-term investment themes are launched. 5G Fast Forward looks at the broader implications of faster communications for industry and “big data”. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) theme of Resource Stewardship focuses on waste management and recycling.

LEGGI QUI IL RAPPORTO COMPLETO

Loading...
