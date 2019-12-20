Deutsche Bank Wealth Management: Annual Outlook 2020

Ecco l'Annual Outlook 2020 di Deutsche Bank Wealth Management con le prospettive per il prossimo anno e una domanda sullo sfondo: la “magia” della politica monetaria è alla fine?

"Che ci piaccia o no, la ‘magia’ della banca centrale continuerà a svolgere un ruolo enorme sia nella politica economica che nei mercati", afferma Christian Nolting, Global Chief Investment Officer for Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, identificando sei temi per il prossimo anno nelle prospettive annuali.



I sei temi per il 2020 evidenziano le principali implicazioni dei probabili sviluppi economici e politici per gli investimenti.