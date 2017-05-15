Licenziamenti? La metà, se le società sono partecipate dai dipendenti

Le società partecipate dai Dipendenti hanno registrato solo la metà dei licenziamenti rispetto alle altre nel corso delle ultime due recessioni. Un nuovo studio, condotto dalla Rutgers School of Management e dal prof. Douglas Kruse segna il primo collegamento diretto fra piani di Azionariato generalizzati e l’aumento nella stabilità occupazionale negli USA. Maggiori dettagli qui. I dati sono stati diffusi in Italia dalla EFES (the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership), la Federazione Europea dell’Azionariato dei Dipendenti.

GLI OBIETTIVI DI EFES

Lo scopo principale di EFES è promuovere lo sviluppo dell’azionariato e della partecipazione dei dipendenti in Europa, come strumento di progresso e produttività per le Società, uno strumento di risultati economici e sociali ed uno strumento per lo sviluppo dell'occupazione.

EFES è un’organizzazione aperta e opera come la casa comune di dipendenti azionisti, Società e tutte le entità (Sindacati, esperti, ricercatori scientifici, Istituzioni) che promuovono l’azionariato e la partecipazione dei dipendenti in Europa: è accreditata presso la Commissione Europea (DG Imprese e Industrie) come Organizzazione Rappresentativa Europea per la materia.

“Se lo scopo dell’economia è la creazione di posti di lavoro stabili e ben pagati, la promozione della partecipazione dei dipendenti è decisamente opportuna”, dichiara Douglas Kruse. "La Partecipazione dei Dipendenti è spesso vista come miglioramento nelle relazioni industriali e nella produttività, ma questi risultati mostrano un ulteriore effetto sulla stabilizzazione dell’occupazione”.

RASSEGNA STAMPA

Aprile 2017 presenta una selezione di 25 articoli in 9 Stati: Australia, Austria, Finlandia, Francia, Germania, Italia, Sudafrica, UK, USA.

Australia : La partecipazione decolla.

Austria : Esenzione dalle imposte sui redditi passa da 1.460 a 3.000 € annui nel 2016. Il ministro delle finanze Schelling prevede di raddoppiarla a 6.000€.

Finlandia : Nuovo piano azionario per Nixun.

Francia : I Dipendenti diventano Azionisti di maggioranza persso GA Group. Un quadro della cooperazione di lavoro in Francia. Undici proposte per la promozione della partecipazione azionaria dei dipendenti dalla Federazione Francese delle Associazioni di Azionisti dipendenti.

Germania : Perché promuovere la partecipazione azionaria in Germania. Azionariato dei dipendnti e risparmio pensionistico non son in concorrenza fra loro.

Italia : Assonline vuole ridurre la distanza che separa l’Italia dall’Europa in termini di partecipazione dei dipendenti.

Sudafrica : Black Mountain Mining ha istituito un piano di azionariato dei dipendenti attraverso un negoziato fra il management e la National Union of Mineworkers.

UK : Anton Group non ce l’ha fatta.

USA : In molte delle società quotate di largo mercato per più di un decennio la remunerazione in azioni del personale attraverso emission riservate si è notevolmente ridotta. Le società partecipate dai Dipendenti hanno registrato solo la metà dei licenziamenti rispetto alle alter. Ora le imprese adottano il modello ESOP.

