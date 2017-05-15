Licenziamenti? La metà, se le società sono partecipate dai dipendenti

Le società partecipate dai Dipendenti hanno registrato solo la metà dei licenziamenti rispetto alle altre nel corso delle ultime due recessioni. Un nuovo studio, condotto dalla Rutgers School of Management e dal prof. Douglas Kruse segna il primo collegamento diretto fra piani di Azionariato generalizzati e l’aumento nella stabilità occupazionale negli USA. Maggiori dettagli qui. I dati sono stati diffusi in Italia dalla EFES (the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership), la Federazione Europea dell’Azionariato dei Dipendenti.
GLI OBIETTIVI DI EFES
Lo scopo principale di EFES è promuovere lo sviluppo dell’azionariato e della partecipazione dei dipendenti in Europa, come strumento di progresso e produttività per le Società, uno strumento di risultati economici e sociali ed uno strumento per lo sviluppo dell'occupazione.
EFES è un’organizzazione aperta e opera come la casa comune di dipendenti azionisti, Società e tutte le entità (Sindacati, esperti, ricercatori scientifici, Istituzioni) che promuovono l’azionariato e la partecipazione dei dipendenti in Europa: è accreditata presso la Commissione Europea (DG Imprese e Industrie) come Organizzazione Rappresentativa Europea per la materia.
“Se lo scopo dell’economia è la creazione di posti di lavoro stabili e ben pagati, la promozione della partecipazione dei dipendenti è decisamente opportuna”, dichiara Douglas Kruse. "La Partecipazione dei Dipendenti è spesso vista come miglioramento nelle relazioni industriali e nella produttività, ma questi risultati mostrano un ulteriore effetto sulla stabilizzazione dell’occupazione”.
RASSEGNA STAMPA
Aprile 2017 presenta una selezione di 25 articoli in 9 Stati: Australia, Austria, Finlandia, Francia, Germania, Italia, Sudafrica, UK, USA.
Australia: La partecipazione decolla.
Austria: Esenzione dalle imposte sui redditi passa da 1.460 a 3.000 € annui nel 2016. Il ministro delle finanze Schelling prevede di raddoppiarla a 6.000€.
Finlandia: Nuovo piano azionario per Nixun.
Francia: I Dipendenti diventano Azionisti di maggioranza persso GA Group. Un quadro della cooperazione di lavoro in Francia. Undici proposte per la promozione della partecipazione azionaria dei dipendenti dalla Federazione Francese delle Associazioni di Azionisti dipendenti.
Germania: Perché promuovere la partecipazione azionaria in Germania. Azionariato dei dipendnti e risparmio pensionistico non son in concorrenza fra loro.
Italia: Assonline vuole ridurre la distanza che separa l’Italia dall’Europa in termini di partecipazione dei dipendenti.
Sudafrica: Black Mountain Mining ha istituito un piano di azionariato dei dipendenti attraverso un negoziato fra il management e la National Union of Mineworkers.
UK: Anton Group non ce l’ha fatta.
USA: In molte delle società quotate di largo mercato per più di un decennio la remunerazione in azioni del personale attraverso emission riservate si è notevolmente ridotta. Le società partecipate dai Dipendenti hanno registrato solo la metà dei licenziamenti rispetto alle alter. Ora le imprese adottano il modello ESOP.
APPROFONDIMENTI
AT 1 - Entwurf für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsstifung fertig
SOLID - 07 Apr 2017
Finanzminister Schelling will die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung bei Aktiengesellschaften erleichtern. Pro Jahr sollen 6000 Euro frei von Steuern und Sozialbeiträgen in ...
AU 2 - Culture Amp Turns Up the Employee Ownership Volume
Pro Bono Australia - 11 Apr 2017
... in Australia with substantial employee ownership well out-perform their non-employee owned peers on a range of factors including value creation, ...
DE 3 - Warum sich mehr Mitarbeiter an Firmen beteiligen sollten
XING Klartext - 17 Apr 2017
Der Siemens-Chef propagiert die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung aber gar nicht als solches, sondern als Beitrag zur Lösung einer umfassenden Herausforderung. Und er ...
DE 4 - Beteiligungen und Altersvorsorge stehen nicht in Konkurrenz
XING Klartext - 17 Apr 2017
Ich möchte an dieser Stelle einen wichtigen Punkt ergänzen und den Aspekt „Mitarbeiterbeteiligung versus Altersvorsorge“ etwas näher ausführen.
FI 5 - Pörssilistaus toi työntekijät takaisin Nixun omistajiksi
Cision News Suomi - 24 Apr 2017
Keinoiksi löydettiin suoraan henkilöstölle suunnattavat osakeannit sekä henkilöstölle suunnattu henkilöstörahasto eli palkkiorahasto. Näiden toteuttaminen tuli ...
FR 6 - Immobilier : les salariés de Groupe GA deviennent majoritaires
Les Échos - 5 avr. 2017
L'actionnariat salarié est un facteur de réussite car il crée un engagement et une plus grande fidélité du personnel. » Le moment était bien choisi car le groupe ...
FR 7 - Travailler autrement grâce aux coopératives, une innovation sociale ...
Basta ! - 05 Apr 2017
53% de hausse en dix ans : le nombre de sociétés coopératives et participatives (Scop – anciennement « sociétés coopératives ouvrières de production ») et de ...
FR 8 - Rémunération des patrons : le fonds norvégien jette un pavé dans la ...
Les Échos - 7 avr. 2017
Avec ses participations, le fonds de pension public norvégien représente 1,3% de la capitalisation mondiale. - Shutterstock ...
FR 9 - Onze mesures en faveur de l'actionnariat salarié
Le Revenu - 11 avr. 2017
Depuis l'actionnariat individuel a diminué de moitié, tombant à 6% de la population. Et l'actionnariat salarié qui concerne près de 7% de la population, pour une ...
FR 10 - Comment la FAS compte développer l'actionnariat salarié
Boursorama - 17 Apr 2017
«Ces onze mesures présentent des avantages pour les salariés, les entreprises et l'État» affirme Philippe Lépinay, président de la Fédération ...
FR 11 - Ubisoft : lance un nouveau plan d'actionnariat salarié
Boursier.com - 18 Apr 2017
La période de réservation sera ouverte du 3 au 12 mai... Ubisoft : lance un nouveau plan d'actionnariat salarié - Schneider lance un nouveau plan ...
FR 12 - Liquidation ou SCOP, le dilemme des salariés de l’enseigne textile Mim
Le Monde - 26 Apr 2017
Une dizaine de salariés souhaitent reprendre sous forme de société coopérative ouvrière et participative l’enseigne mise en redressement judiciaire.
IT 13 - Italiaonline, una parte degli 80 milioni da distribuire vada ai migliori ...
informazione.it (Comunicati Stampa) - 27 Apr 2017
Obiettivo di Assonline è accorciare la distanza che ancora separa l'Italia dal resto d'Europa, dove l'azionariato dei dipendenti, lungi dall'essere un'eccezione, ...
UK 14 - The fall of Anton Group
printweek.com (blog) - 1 avr. 2017
It's also another sad story involving employee ownership that has not gone according to plan (see also Buralls as was, Tullis Russell, and Colchester Print ...
UK 15 - Employee ownership for dental practice
Insider Media - 7 Apr 2017
The Gateway Dental Practice is said to be the first employee-owned NHS dental practice in Wales and has received support from the European- and ...
US 16 - Franconia meat processor takes steps to ensure future
Bucks County Courier Times - 2 Apr 2017
Recently, the family owned company took steps to transform into an employee-owned company, to ensure that it would stay locally owned and ...
US 17 - Employee owners spur the economic growth America needs
The Hill (blog) - 4 Apr 2017
In short, businesses can become employee-owned, which is consistent with more rapid and resilient job growth. An S corporation ESOP is a type of ...
US 18 - Terra Engineering changing ownership
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - 6 Apr 2017
President and CEO Scott Zimmerman said the company will transition from family ownership to employee ownership to reward employees for their hard work in ...
US 19 - Davey Tree CEO retiring; Karl Warnke worked his way up from laborer to lead one of the country's ...
Akron Beacon Journal - 6 Apr 2017
The company, founded in 1880 by John Davey, is one of the largest employee-owned ventures in the country, and has a total of about 8,600 ...
US 20 - SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory and Testing to Become 100% Employee-Owned
Yahoo Finance - 12 Apr 2017
FORT MILL, S.C., April 12, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- April 11 – SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory and Testing, P.C., a consulting firm based in the ...
US 21 - Tech Companies Are Shutting Employees Out Of the Stock Market's ...
Fortune - 12 avr. 2017
Yet another form of employee share ownership has suffered reverses. Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs) were one of the earliest forms of broad-based ...
US 22 - The Encouraging Employee Ownership Act Passes the House
NCEO - 17 Apr 2017
The Encouraging Employee Ownership Act would ease current SEC rules, making it easier for private companies to provide stock-based compensation to employees
US 23 - VHV Company becomes employee-owned
Vermont Biz - 18 Apr 2017
Vermont Business Magazine VHV Company, based in Winooski, announced today the establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), ...
US 24 - Employee Ownership Companies Laid off Half as Many Workers as Other Firms During the Last ...
Yahoo Finance - 25 Apr 2017
Establishing the first conclusive link between broad-based employee stock ownership and increased employment stability, a study co-authored by ...
ZA 25 - Black Mountain Mining announces employee share ownership plan
Mining Review - 24 Apr 2017
Black Mountain Mining has established an employee share ownership plan through consultation between mine management and the National Union ...