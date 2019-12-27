Taiwan election, Joseph Wu: "We want friendly interactions with Beijing. But we will never accept Hong Kong's model"

Two weeks left to presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan. Elections that People's Republic of China will follow carefully, since it considers Taiwan (officially recognized from 15 world countries now) part of its territory. After an introductory overview of the vote, Affaritaliani.it is proposing interviews with some polical exponents. After the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the smaller Green Party Taiwan, It was the turn of the Kuomintang with I-Ding Wu, a legislative candidate, who believes that a harmonious relationship with the People's Republic of China is the best policy for Taiwan. Now it's up to Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, who has replied to Affaritaliani.it in a written form.

We are now at the end of Tsai Ing-wen's term. How were these years in which you were part of her administration?

In these years, the Beijing authorities have enticed some of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies into switching diplomatic allegiance, and they continue to intimidate Taiwan in the international arena, seeking to downgrade our status and block our participation in international organizations and mechanisms. Moreover, they have ramped up their attempts at political intimidation and have attempted to interfere with or influence Taiwan’s politics by spreading disinformation. It could be said that Taiwan is facing unprecedented external challenges. While China has continued to suppress Taiwan, over the past three-plus years, Taiwan has earned greater international support. Our relations with like-minded countries, such as the United States, Japan, and European nations, have improved markedly, and our ties with Europe have seen clear advancement. In June, I was invited to attend the 2019 Copenhagen Democracy Summit in Denmark, where I delivered a speech. We have also launched the Taiwan-European Union Consultations on Human Rights. In addition, since September, Italy has granted our citizens expedited clearance at its international airports, making Taiwan only the eighth non-EU country afforded this right. This is all substantive evidence of progress. In the future, Taiwan will continue to strive to enhance relations with other nations.

But, in recent years, Taiwan has lost a number of diplomatic allies, the most recent being Solomon Islands and Kiribati. Would you please explain how Taiwan will maintain its ties with its remaining allies?

In recent years, China has been lavishing money all over the world. Undeniably, this has caused some of our allies’ political figures to harbor unrealistic hopes for Chinese economic support. China has also made hollow promises in order to entice our allies into establishing diplomatic relations with it. Whereas China rarely fulfills its commitments, Taiwan has numerous cooperative projects with its allies in domains such as agriculture, health care, technical and vocational training, and information technology, all aimed at driving our allies’ overall national development and substantially benefitting their people. Unlike China, Taiwan does not ensnare allies in debt, but rather collaborates with them on projects that meet their real needs. Taiwan will continue to abide by the spirit of steadfast diplomacy and mutual assistance for mutual benefit to strengthen cooperation with our allies at all levels. We will also increase collaboration with like-minded partners to assist our allies and ensure a win-win situation for all.

BEIJING'S TAIWAN AFFAIRS OFFICE: "NEVER BEEN SO CLOSE TO REUNIFICATION" Relations between Taipei and Beijing have worsened since 2016, after the election of Tsai Ing-wen (DPP), who rejected the "one China" principle. In view of the 2020 elections, beyond the positions regarding relations with Beijing that the various political parties or representatives in Taipei have, China believes that it is closer "than ever" to "reaching the great mission of Chinese rebirth", as recently stated by Liu Jieyi, head of the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office. “We have stronger abilities and better conditions in pushing for [Taiwan’s] reunification with the motherland,” he told to People’s Daily. "In comparing the strengths between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, the mainland has a comprehensive and overwhelming advantage over Taiwan", Lu said, emphasizing the economic development and growth of global diplomatic relevance of Beijing, which can now count on diplomatic relations with 180 nations in the world. Liu added that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are a community with "a shared future" and that the People's Republic of China is now the largest export market for Taiwan. According to Liu, Beijing's intention is to continue on the path of "peaceful reunification" under the "one country, two systems" model.

Pope Francis seems to have a favorable position towards China. Do you think that Taiwan's diplomatic relations with the Holy See are at risk?

The Holy See engages in dialogue with China in order to protect freedom of religion for the Catholics there, as well as to ensure the continuation of its pastoral and evangelical work in the country. Pope Francis’s comments about China underscore the Holy See’s concerns regarding China’s Catholics. With the recent protests in Hong Kong against an extradition bill already drawing worldwide attention, reports of increased suppression of religion within China have also elicited international concern about the current state of religious freedom in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the Holy See-China exchanges will bring hope to members of underground churches, afford Catholics the right to practice their faith, and encourage China to gradually allow religious freedom. Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with the Holy See are steadily progressing. On November 23 of this year, when Pope Francis was flying through the Taipei Flight Information Region on his way to Japan for a pastoral visit, he sent greetings to President Tsai and the people of Taiwan. President Tsai returned the greetings. Additionally, Taiwan and the Holy See are collaborating to address the concerns raised in Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, especially with regard to international issues such as climate change, human trafficking, migrant workers, refugees, and public health. Taiwanese churches and related organizations are also actively participating in this new stage of Taiwan-Holy See collaboration, further strengthening and enhancing our bilateral ties.

On what basis or principles should relations on the Strait be established?

With regard to cross-strait relations, it is not a question of good or bad but an issue of national interests. Taiwan has been extremely cautious and careful, being neither provocative nor rash, when dealing with cross-strait issues in the past few years. Yet China has steadily ramped up pressure on Taiwan. Numerous democratic countries around the world believe that China is disrupting the status quo. Taiwan is firmly resisting and guarding against aggressive Chinese expansion. The government of Taiwan wishes to maintain friendly interactions and normal exchanges with China. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to take a pragmatic and restrained approach in its endeavors to ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Do you think there is a possibility of military action by Beijing in the future? And if so, under what circumstances could this occur?

In January of this year, Xi Jinping declared that China made no promise to renounce the use of force against Taiwan and that it reserved the right to use all means necessary. Ever since President Tsai assumed office, China has frequently dispatched military aircraft and vessels to circle Taiwan. Then, on November 17, the day President Tsai announced former Premier Lai Ching-te as her running mate in the 2020 presidential election, China sent its first domestically built aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait. This was evidently an attempt to intimidate the people of Taiwan and interfere in the electoral process. China’s mentality and responses are just like all authoritarian countries. During periods of economic decline, domestic pressure on the government increases, causing people to question the legitimacy of the rule of the Communist Party of China (CPC). This tension can lead to a strategy of suppression and external action aimed at diverting the public’s attention away from domestic problems. Taiwan is the first line of defense against Chinese encroachment. We will continue to closely monitor the political and economic developments in the country so that Taiwan does not become an excuse or scapegoat for China.

Do you think that if KMT wins the elections, the possibility of reunification with the People's Republic of China may exist?

At the beginning of this year, Xi Jinping proposed the “one country, two systems” framework for Taiwan, but rejection of this framework is the undisputed consensus among the Taiwan people. Together, the government and the people of Taiwan will continue to staunchly uphold freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Thus, regardless of who wins the presidency in January 2020, Taiwan’s future will be decided via a democratic process by its 23 million citizens—and this is the true essence of democracy.

What are your thoughts on the situation in Hong Kong and the “one country, two systems” framework?

Taiwan supports Hong Kong’s pursuit of democratic freedom and calls on the Hong Kong government to listen to the voice of its people. To solve the problems in Hong Kong, it will be necessary to give the people true freedom and universal suffrage. The protests in Hong Kong prove the impossibility of the coexistence of democracy and autocracy. Under China’s authoritarian system, there is no such thing as “one country, two systems.” Rather, there exists simply “one country, one system,” in which people have lost all freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of political participation. This makes Taiwan value our current democratic system and way of life all the more. Therefore, Taiwan will never accept “one country, two systems".

In recent years Taiwan has launched the New Southbound Policy. What objectives has it and what results have been achieved?

The New Southbound Policy aims to enhance the economic development of Taiwan and partner countries. Through stronger economic cooperation, personnel exchanges, resource sharing, and regional linkages, we are deepening our ties with these partners. Figures indicate that in 2018 trade between Taiwan and New Southbound Policy partner countries reached US$117 billion, marking annual growth of 5.69 percent. With regard to academic exchanges, in 2018 a total of 51,970 students from New Southbound Policy partner countries participated in study or research programs in Taiwan—an annual increase of 25.6 percent. Concerning tourism, in 2018 over five million trips were made between Taiwan and New Southbound Policy partner countries, setting a record high. In the three years since the New Southbound Policy was implemented, we have seen clear achievements in all domains. The United States, Japan, and New Southbound Policy partner countries have also showed an increased willingness to cooperate with Taiwan. In the future, the Taiwan government will build on these accomplishments and continue to promote the New Southbound Policy. Taiwan will also strive to further collaboration with the US and Japan in Southeast Asia. With the united efforts of the government and the private sector, we will achieve ever greater success.

Countries like the United States and Japan, however, have no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. How important are ties in this case?

Taiwan engages the majority of the world’s nations in close cooperative exchanges in areas such as trade, culture, technology, medicine, education, and tourism. This extends to nations we do not maintain diplomatic relations with—particularly like-minded partners such as the US, Japan, and European countries. With these nations we share such values as democracy and human rights, and we are cooperating closely on key issues involving global and regional security, trade, environmental sustainability, and medicine. Taiwan will continue efforts to expand substantive exchanges with European nations and other countries we do not maintain diplomatic ties with. Together, we will achieve a win-win situation for all, and, in line with the principles of being pragmatic, professional, and constructive, we will participate in and contribute to the international community.

Do you believe that relations between Taiwan and the United States may change depending on the outcome of the elections involving both in 2020 or will they remain the same regardless of?

Taiwan’s relations with the US have always been close. There are many good friends of Taiwan in the US executive branch, the US Congress, and even the private sector, who help enhance the Taiwan-US partnership in all aspects. The Trump administration has reiterated on numerous occasions its commitment to abiding by the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and announced five arms sales to Taiwan. The Taiwan-US economic and trade partnership only continues to deepen. In September of this year, a delegation from Taiwan purchased US$3.7 billion worth of high-quality US agricultural products. Moreover, Taiwan and the US are collaborating on a variety of issues and are participating in exchanges under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, in which Japan, Sweden, and Australia also actively take part. All of this clearly demonstrates that the US is Taiwan’s most important partner in the international arena. Currently, Taiwan-US relations are arguably the best they have ever been. The United States and Taiwan share such values as democracy and freedom, and the belief in free markets. These are the foundation of our flourishing partnership. The US has repeatedly lauded Taiwan as a reliable partner, a democratic success story, and a force for good in the world. The Taiwan government will continue to pursue close cooperation with the United States and strive to enhance our relationship.

However, there are those who stress that Trump's United States has adopted a protectionist line, as opposed to the commercial impulse coming from China. Indeed, in Europe there are those who believe that we can find ourselves forced to choose between the United States, more and more protectionists but historically important partners especially from the military point of view, and China, with which instead we can have pragmatic cooperation from a commercial point of view. Do you share this vision? Do you think, as someone says, the world could go towards a new cold war?

I would not view the US-China trade war from a cold-war standpoint. The current controversy stems from a clash of values and principles, such as the standards for intellectual property rights and technology transfers. Taiwan will closely monitor related trends and developments and work to strengthen relations and collaboration with like-minded partners.