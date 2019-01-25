Generali: assegnato rating "a-" da AM Best

L’agenzia di rating AM Best ha comunicato di aver assegnato il rating "a-" all’emissione obbligazionaria subordinata di tipo Tier 2 da € 500 milioni emessa il 21 gennaio 2019. Come si legge in un estratto del comunicato emesso da AM Best: "... an indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” to the forthcoming EUR 500 million fixed rate senior dated subordinated notes due 2029 to be issued by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali) (Italy). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable, which is in line with the outlook of Generali’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long- Term ICR)...".