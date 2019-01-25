A- A+
Home

Generali: assegnato rating "a-" da AM Best

Generali, AM Best assegna rating “a-” all’emissione obbligazionaria subordinata del 21 gennaio

Generali: assegnato rating "a-" da AM Best

L’agenzia di rating AM Best ha comunicato di aver assegnato il rating "a-" all’emissione obbligazionaria subordinata di tipo Tier 2 da € 500 milioni emessa il 21 gennaio 2019.  Come si legge in un estratto del comunicato emesso da AM Best: "... an indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” to the forthcoming EUR 500 million fixed rate senior dated subordinated notes due 2029 to be issued by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali) (Italy). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable, which is in line with the outlook of Generali’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long- Term ICR)...".

Commenti
    Tags:
    generaliam bestrating "-a"
    in evidenza
    Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini accolto da un corazziere nero

    Politica

    Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini
    accolto da un corazziere nero

    i più visti
    Cara di Castelnuovo, la psicologa: io e 119 colleghi senza lavoro
    Cara di Castelnuovo, la psicologa: io e 119 colleghi senza lavoro
    Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
    Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
    Sesso sulla piramide: il video che ha fatto infuriare l'Egitto
    Sesso sulla piramide: il video che ha fatto infuriare l'Egitto
    Calendario Pirelli 2019: il teaser finale con Gigi Hadid e Laetitia Casta
    Calendario Pirelli 2019: il teaser finale con Gigi Hadid e Laetitia Casta
    Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo
    Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo
    Federica Pellegrini e la sfida in vasca a Bisio-Matano. VIDEO
    Federica Pellegrini e la sfida in vasca a Bisio-Matano. VIDEO
    Migranti, Conte: "Finito mandato da premier faro' avvocato contro trafficanti di esseri umani"
    Migranti, Conte: "Finito mandato da premier faro' avvocato contro trafficanti di esseri umani"
    M4, la talpa arriva nella stazione di Gelsomini
    M4, la talpa arriva nella stazione di Gelsomini
    Alessia Marcuzzi svela l'Isola dei Famosi 2019. Video
    Alessia Marcuzzi svela l'Isola dei Famosi 2019. Video
    Usa, Trump cede a Pelosi sul discorso sullo Stato dell'Unione
    Usa, Trump cede a Pelosi sul discorso sullo Stato dell'Unione
    in vetrina
    Adrian flop? Rosita Celentano difende il padre: "E' diventato immortale"

    Adrian flop? Rosita Celentano difende il padre: "E' diventato immortale"


    Zurich Connect

    Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

    casa, immobiliare
    motori
    Mercedes Classe A debutta la special edition Sport Extra

    Mercedes Classe A debutta la special edition Sport Extra


    RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
    Finalità del mutuo
    Importo del mutuo
    Euro     		Durata del mutuo
    anni
    in collaborazione con
    logo MutuiOnline.it

    Coffee Break

    MediaTech

    Psa, due tennisti nella nuova campagna adv

    Ermenegildo Zegna

    Arriva la sneaker personalizzabile

    MediaTech

    Ferrari torna il brand più forte al mondo

    Costume

    Spopola il rap dei 'gilet gialli'

    Culture

    Nostalgia degli dei, nuovo libro di Veneziani

    Spettacoli

    Clint Eastwood torna con 'The Mule'

    Milano

    Assolombarda espone il costume del Rigoletto

    Culture

    Teatro, Giuseppe Giacobazzi torna in tournée

    Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano n° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

    © 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

    Per la tua pubblicità sul sito: Clicca qui

    Contatti

    Cookie Policy

    Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.