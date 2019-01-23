Giulia e Stelvio Quadrifoglio premiate dalla rivista “What Car?”

Il Quadrifoglio tiene fede ancora una volta al suo nome facendo ottenere alle Alfa Romeo Giulia e Stelvio altri due riconoscimenti nel corso dell'annuale edizione del premio Car of the Year 2019 della rivista What Car?

Dopo essere stata giudicata dal team di esperti di “What Car?”, l’Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ha ottenuto il titolo di “Performance Car of the Year” sulla scia del premio della categoria “Sports Car” vinto nel 2018. La Stelvio Quadrifoglio, invece, ha combattuto duramente per aggiudicarsi il titolo di “Best Sports SUV a partire da 60.000 £”.

Steve Huntingford, direttore di “What Car?” ha elogiato la Giulia Quadrifoglio dicendo: “Raggiungere la vetta è più facile che rimanerci, o almeno così si dice. Per questo motivo si può affermare che la seconda vittoria nella categoria 'Car of the Year' della Giulia Quadrifoglio è forse un successo maggiore del primo. Tuttavia, non è certo una sorpresa; dopotutto parliamo di un’auto comoda, spaziosa, ben equipaggiata e più divertente da guidare rispetto ai modelli concorrenti che costano decine di migliaia in più”.

A proposito dell’Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Huntingford ha dichiarato: “Alfa Romeo Stelvio è un SUV incredibilmente veloce pur restando leggero e reattivo grazie allo sterzo ultraveloce che garantisce una guidabilità più fluida. Aggiungendo il grandioso body control e la trazione integrale, Stelvio Quadrifoglio spinge sempre il guidatore a sfruttare al massimo le sue prestazioni”.

Sia l’Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, sia il SUV Stelvio Quadrifoglio sono dotate di una motorizzazione bi-turbo V6 a benzina da 510 CV e 600 Nm, che consente loro di raggiungere una velocità massima rispettivamente di 307 Km/h e 283 Km/h e di accelerare da 0 a 100 Km/h in soli 3,9 secondi (Giulia) e 3,8 secondi (Stelvio).

Arnaud Leclerc, amministratore delegato di FCA UK, ha commentato: “Alfa Romeo è sempre riuscita a parlare al cuore delle persone grazie alla sua passione, al suo slancio e alla sua dinamicità tipicamente italiani, ma questi premi dimostrano che gli ultimi modelli sono un'ottima prodotto, al di là della passione. Vedere il non plus ultra della nuova gamma Alfa Romeo apprezzato dagli esperti di What Car? rende questa vittoria ancor più appagante”.

I premi più prestigiosi di Alfa Romeo Giulia

I premi più prestigiosi di Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 - Best premium SUV - AutoBild - Bulgari