Nigeria election 2019, live updates, latest polls, results for new president

Nigeria election 2019: uncertainty about results and winner. LIVE UPDATES LATEST POLLS NIGERIA ELECTION

No official indication still remains on when the announcement of the results of the presidential elections will take place in Nigeria where, in general, they are announced within the following 48 hours at the beginning of the poll. To win in this first round will be the candidate who will collect at least 25% of the votes in two thirds of the 36 federal states in which Nigeria is divided.

Nigeria election 2019: the announcement usually within 48 hours, head-to-head Buhari-Abubakar. NIGERIA NEW PRESIDENT VOTE

The challenge between the two senior candidates; outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari (77) and billionaire Atiku Abubakar (72) is generally described as a head-to-head in which it is too difficult to predict who will win.

Nigeria elections: explosions at Maiduguri before seats opening. Live updates

A series of explosions rocked the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, just before the opening of the polling stations for the presidential and legislative elections. The city has often been hit by attacks by the jihadist group Boko Haram. The explosions were heard by residents around 6.00 and the causes are currently unknown. Today millions of Nigerians, most of them under the age of 35, are called to the polls in a climate of tension after a week's surprise referral due to logistical problems, decided by the Electoral Commission (Inec) a few hours before the opening of the seats scheduled for 16 February.

Nigeria elections. Police says no attacks. Live updates

Le esplosioni sentite questa mattina a Maiduguri, la capitale dello Stato del Borno nel nordest della Nigeria, non sono state provocate da un attacco bensi' sono state eseguite dalle autorita' per "ragioni di sicurezza": lo ha reso noto la polizia locale spiegando che si e' tratto di una dimostrazione di forza volta a scoraggiare gli estremisti di Boko Haram dal compiere attentati durante le elezioni.

Nigeria elections 2019: waiting for results

83 million voters are called to vote (about 73 million are expected) to elect the Parliament and the president for the next 4 years, among a record number of 73 candidates. A head-to-head between the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, 76, a congressional leader of all progressives (APC), and his main challenger, the 72-year-old oil entrepreneur Atiku Abubakar is expected to lead the party People's Democrat (Pdp) center-right. Nigeria is the most populous African nation and the continent's first economy.