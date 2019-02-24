Senegal elections 2019: latest poll, results and new president. Live updates

Elections Senegal 2019: ballot boxes opened

The ballot boxes open this morning for presidential elections in Senegal, where President Macky Sall is running for a second term. Sall will have to vote by majority to avoid the second round. His main rivals are former prime minister Idrissa Seck and former tax officer Ousmane Sonko. This week, Amnesty International called for free and unintentional elections, urging the authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure that voting takes place in a peaceful environment and with full respect for the right of all persons to express their views. His point of view. view.

Elections Senegal: results

The first results of the vote are expected as soon as the seats are closed, but the final data will not be known until the beginning of next week. If none of the candidates wins more than 50% of the votes, the second round should be held on March 24th.

Elections Senegal polls: President Macky Sall's favorite

"The victory in the first round is indisputable," said the outgoing president at one of the last rallies in Dakar. For their part, challengers have challenged its infrastructure development plan, considered a waste of taxpayers' money, that does not meet the needs of citizens and could create a debt if it does not bring the planned investments . "If elected, I will throw your debt management plan in the trash," said Sonko. In 2017, Senegal had a growth rate of 7.2%, exceeding 6% for the third consecutive year, thanks to a development plan that "stimulated public investment and the private sector", according to the World Bank . However, essential services such as health and education are still insufficient. The poverty rate, while high, "appears to have declined in recent years," which is 47 percent of the last indigenous in 2011, the World Bank added. At the end of 2017, the country had an unemployment rate of 15.7 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics. Remittances from the large diaspora in Europe, particularly France, Italy and Spain, account for 10% of the gross domestic product of the African country.