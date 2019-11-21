Taiwan 2020:crucial elections. Tsai vs Han with China and US in the background

In the 2020 calendar, several important elections are scheduled. However, for the choices, the values ​​under discussion and the geopolitical consequences there are two that are more important than the others. About one of these, the presidential elections in the United States next November, we know, and we will know, everything and more. But in the Western world there is still very little talk about an other crucial electoal appointment because of an underestimation about the implications that it can globally reach, both symbolically and strategically. We are talking about Taiwan elections, scheduled for Sunday 11 January, about which Affaritaliani.it will offer a series of in-depth analyzes and interviews.

TAIWAN 2020 ELECTIONS: POLITICAL FRAMEWORK

Taiwan is usually referred to as an island. Instead it is a set of islands (a total of 166), of which the largest of Formosa ("beautiful"), as the Portuguese called it in the 16th century, is the main one. Taiwan's status has been a source of discussion (and tension) for over 70 years. In 1949, after the end of Japanese rule, it became the last outpost of the Republic of China. In fact, Chiang Kai-shek, the leader of the Kuomintang who came out defeated by the civil war against the Mao Tse-tung communists, took refuge in Taiwan and Taipei became the provisional capital of the nationalist state. Since then a lot, if not all, has changed. The vast majority of world nations today have diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (which has won the seat at the United Nations since 1971) and has adhered to the principle of one China, breaking official political relations with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taipei has in effect become a democracy after martial law was abolished in 1987 and the first presidential elections were held in 1996. Over time, a purely "Taiwanese" identity has spread. In 2000, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the elections for the first time, with Chen Shui-bian serving as president for two terms before the Kuomintang returned to power with Ma Ying-jeou in 2008, inaugurating a phase of dialogue with Beijing. A phase interrupted in 2016 with the new affirmation of the DPP with Tsai Ing-wen.

TAIWAN 2020 ELECTIONS: GEOPOLITIC FRAMEWORK

The old diatribe on the "real China" between nationalists and communists has been closed, but it has turned on an even greater one. In fact, Beijing continues to consider Taiwan a rebel province, while many in Formosa are no longer satisfied with the status quo in which they are a de facto state and wish for a formal independence. This issue is complicated by the economic and political rise of Beijing, today much more influential at a commercial and strategic level than before. The last four years have seen a steady worsening of relations on the Strait, with Beijing intensifying its diplomatic action on the few remaining diplomatic allies in Taipei, which after the last defections of the Solomon Islands and Kiribati can count on only 15, most of them in Central America and the Pacific. Among the remaining countries to recognize Taiwan there is also Vatican City, by far the most influential, but protagonist in recent years of a historic approach to China, as shown by the agreement on the appointment of bishops in 2018. Although the United States have not had official diplomatic relations with Taipei since 1979, they remain Taiwan's most important international ally. The Trump administration has shown itself to be particularly attentive to the Taiwan issue, also due to the confrontational approach towards Beijing. In 2018, the American Institute in Taiwan was expanded, becoming a sort of de facto embassy. During 2019, President Tsai made two stops in American territory during her visits to Central America and Latin America and in the meanwhile economic and military cooperation intensified.

TAIWAN 2020 ELECTIONS: PARTIES AND CANDIDATES

After the heavy ko at Midterm in 2018, Tsai's DPP (whose mandate was also characterized by important decisions on civil rights, with Taiwan becoming the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriages) has resumed and now leads the polls ahead of the January 11th vote. The economic recovery has had an impact, also due to the choice (encouraged by the administration) of some Taiwanese companies to return production lines from mainland China to escape the trade war, and the Hong Kong crisis, which has increased opposition to the model "a country, two systems" that Beijing would also like to propose to Taipei in the future. The Kuomintang, that supports the reopening of dialogue and a pragmatic approach in the relationship with mainland China, seeking for possible economic advantages, appears at the moment to be at a disadvantage. The KMT candidate is Han Kuo-yu, protagonist of the 2018 electoral victory that made him the first nationalist mayor of Kaohsiung since 1998. Han defeated at the primaries Terry Gou, the founder of the semiconductor giant Foxconn who seemed to have the wind in stern after being received in the White House by Donald Trump. The third wheel is the People First Party by veteran James Soong, while several other parties run only for the legislative elections that will decide the future composition of the Executive Yuan.

While many old Western democracies are in an identity crisis, the young Taiwanese democracy is preparing for a fundamental vote. Washington and Beijing assist carefully.

