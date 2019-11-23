Taiwan 2020 election, voices from DPP: "Democracy, rights and identity: so we will be stronger"

Less than 50 days remain until the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan. After an introductory overview of the vote, Affaritaliani.it begins to propose interviews with the protagonists of the elections. Starting from the party currently in power, namely the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which returned to winning in 2016 with Tsai Ing-wen, after the two Kuomintang mandates with Ma Ying-jeou. Four years later, Tsai seeks reconfirmation, challenged by Han Kuo-yu, the Kuomintang candidate, and James Soong's People First Party. Voices from DPP are thos of Lin Ching Yi, doctor, parliamentarian and director of the party's International Affairs Department, and deputy director Chih-Wei Chen.

What do you think is the level of knowledge about Taiwan on a global level?

Lin Ching Yi: In terms of global knowledge about Taiwan, more could certainly be done. And we would need it. Let's start with how we are called: our official name is still the Republic of China but now most of our population prefer to say that our name is Taiwan. As far as we are concerned, we would very much like to become friends or partners with a larger number of countries around the world, but it is not a simple matter. In our history, most of the time governments have focused only on the relationship with mainland China. We have changed this line, trying to diversify international relations. With this in mind we have launched the Ocean Affair Council. A really important step that defines our status as an oceanic country. We have approved several laws following this concept and we believe we can play an important role in the region. We hope that in the future more and more countries in the world will recognize us for our true role and our real name.

Chih-Wei Chen: The issue of knowledge is important internally too. I give an example: when I was a child and I went to school I was taught not only Chinese history but also locations and connections between the different cities of China. In the early 2000s, when the DPP went to the government for the first time, things changed. The history of Taiwan and our national identity has now begun to be taught in schools. I think it was an important and successful change. Today, almost 80 percent of Taiwanese have a clearer perception of their identity. Once we were the Republic of China called Taiwan, today we are Taiwan called the Republic of China. In this sense, time is certainly an ally for building our identity.

What keywords would you use to describe Taiwan?

Lin Ching Yi: Liberal and democratic.

Chih-Wei Chen

Chih-Wei Chen: Progressive. We should insist on these values ​​to increase our soft power globally, including through practical projects and through our capabilities. For example, the great expertise we have in the medical field.

How complicated is it for Taiwan to establish diplomatic relations abroad?

Lin Ching Yi: It is very difficult. The difficulty is not in the attitude of Taiwan but rather in the attitude of other countries. When we relate to other countries we do not ask to meet certain criteria or rules. China instead asks to adhere to One China policy, banning Taiwan from international organizations. For our part we try to cooperate with all available countries on practical and important issues such as human rights, energy or climate change. And cooperation with different countries already exists, for example with Japan, whose office here in Taipei refers to Taiwan with its real name. The problem is to understand how other countries can relate to us despite China's demands. And I say more: we hope and believe we can have a normal relationship between country and country with Beijing.

Chih-Wei Chen: In the last three years Taiwan has had an open mind on the subject, our government has always respected that of Beijing. And we hope we can have a good dialogue. The problem is that at the moment it is difficult because in order to dialogue, they ask to accept preconditions. I believe that after the events in Hong Kong it is clear to everyone that the "one country, two systems" model does not work and cannot work. But it is difficult to find a real dialogue if China does not treat us normally but asks for preconditions to be accepted.

Kuomintang argues that the DPP has been too aggressive with mainland China and that a more pragmatic approach to relations with Beijing could bring benefits. What do you think will happen in terms of Taiwan-mainland China relationships if KMT will win the elections?

Lin Ching Yi: If Kuomintang will win the elections it would block the important efforts we are making in economic and diplomatic matters to diversify our relations. We would return to being closely linked with China in a way that would not brind advantages to Taiwan, to China or even to Kuomintang itself. They and Beijing use the same narrative on the possible reunification but they both know it is unrealistic: 80 percent of the population feels they have a different identity. About a more pragmatic approach in relations with China, from my point of view I believe that real advantages for both of us, Taipei and for Beijing, can only come from a normal relationship and a balanced dialogue between country and country, between party and party. This is something that can only happen if Taiwan strengthens its democratic system and its international role.

President Xi Jinping and the Beijing government have however reiterated several times that reunification is "inevitable". How can you build a dialogue if you follow your principles?

Lin Ching Yi: It depends on how much Taiwan can be strengthened and how many partners we can find in the global society. I believe that China needs to address its own internal problems, from Xinjiang to Tibet, and when they manage to fix them and they can be more stable the discussion between us will be easier.

What consequences can there be, even for Taiwan, if the Hong Kong crisis does not resolve itself soon and the economic situation in the former British colony and mainland China worsen?

Lin Ching Yi: There are two different points of view in this regard. According to some, Beijing may need to try to recover Taiwan with greater urgency, while others think it should focus more attention on its internal problems. From my point of view, I believe that China should really focus on its own internal problems because otherwise it risks one day following the same parabola of Russia and maybe it will need to reorganize in several small regions with greater autonomy than now.

Chih-Wei Chen: China already has an aggressive attitude towards us, which manifests itself in various ways, such as the dissemination of false news on Taiwan. And the same happens, for example, in Australia.

But in the Western world, and beyond, there is an increasing feeling that the symbolic country of Western democracies, the United States, are closed in their protectionism and thinks only about themselves, while China is the true protector of multilateralism, available to cooperate with everyone. Do yuo think is it a wrong feeling?

Chih-Wei Chen: The problem is that the Chinese government tries to control everything. European countries now plan to cooperate with China and at the same time push the Chinese government to change. But this is the same thing the United States has been doing for years and it never happened. I believe that if Europe wants to cooperate with China, it must take it into account, knowing that its values ​​are different from those of Western democracies.

Lin Ching Yi: I have three comments on what you said. First: you speak of China as the protector of international cooperation, but China does not cooperate. It intervenes and influences other countries and governments. Second: the Belt and Road is not only a cooperation project but also a way to control the actions of other countries, including through the development of 5G or other technological projects. Third: Chinese intervention often influences the democratic system. Let me give you an example: two months ago we lost our diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands (and with Kiribati). This happened because China before the elections, promised infrastructures, projects and economic aid in exchange for an agreement on some political and diplomatic issues. This means that the democratic system of these countries is not based on the will of their people but on the will and influence of a third country that uses rulers as its agents.

But isn't this the same thing that the United States has done for decades in European countries, and will probably continue to do so elsewhere?

Lin Ching Yi: It may be partly true, but at least the United States has a democratic system in which there are two parties between which citizens can choose and there are powers that balance those of the parties or of the president himself. In China, on the other hand, everything depends on one party.

Chih-Wei Chen: I give an example about personal data, since we are in the digital age and everyone is worried about this issue. If you are worried that Facebook and Google could check your data and do some business using them, it is understandable, but I believe that having Chinese data checked through 5G (and announced that they are already working on 6G) is even more dangerous because there is the possibility that they will be used by the government. And let's not forget that Beijing has already established a social credit system. I believe that democratic countries should team up and work together to defend their values.

Will relations with the US remain good regardless of who will be the president of the two countries?

Lin Ching Yi: In Taiwan I believe our and Kuomintang's approaches are different. They aim to strengthen relations with China, we try to diversify. As far as the United States is concerned, we are convinced that their approach will not change depending on who wins the election in 2020. Last summer a Taiwan delegation, in which I I took part, met think tanks close to both Republicans and Democrats and everyone reassured us that the United States will continue to have a friendly relationship with Taiwan regardless of who will be in the White House in the future.

Chih-Wei Chen: The United States has proven to be close to Taiwan, they have also worked on some formal acts in this regard with bipartisan support. I believe the United States has a clear vision in this regard that goes beyond individual parties.

Speaking of US President, Director Lin, you wrote on Twitter that President Tsai should talk about her economic successes as Donald Trump does, sharing a post from the American president. What are the economic successes achieved by Tsai?

Lin Ching Yi: Kuomintang has always said that they have more tools than DPP to support Taiwan's economic progress and make the Taiwanese earn more money. Also thanks to this narrative Kuomintang managed to win the local elections last year. For this reason I say that DPP must emphasize the goodness of its economic policies, demonstrated by the fact that with the former president Ma the economic situation was worse than now. During those years Taiwanese companies and young talents were forced to emigrate abroad, many to China, because salaries were too low. We have changed direction of our economic policy, insisting on green energy and increasing the minimum wage. We need to report our results to Taiwanese citizens, explaining that we are trying to build a new economic system that is not based solely on cooperation with China.

Chih-Wei Chen: Kuomintang has always said that DPP is unable to support economic development. But in these years we have demonstrated exactly the opposite, as shown by the growth of the GDP and all the economic data: we are improving and will continue to do so. This is why I believe that for the electoral campaign we must highlight the concrete results already achieved by the DPP and those still to be achieved, without forgetting the theme of the defense of democratic values.

In the West, however, trust in these democratic values ​​seems to have been lost, at least in part. How can a young democracy like Taiwan succeed in convincing the old European democracies to continue to follow those values?

Lin ching Yi: It is often difficult to explain to people why democracy is important. Even in Taiwan, even if we are a young democracy, it is not a simple mission. It is enough to look at the previous local elections to understand that even here it happens that hope for economic growth is placed before democratic values. I believe the Hong Kong crisis has reminded Taiwanese how important it is to protect our democracy. As for Western democracies, we often have European partners who come here and urge us to increase our laws on civil rights and human rights. Too bad, however, that they continue to have commercial and diplomatic relations with China without saying anything about respecting these rights. And at the same time they don't even consider us as a country.

In recent years there has been a historic approach between Pope Francis and mainland China. Do you fear that the Vatican may also interrupt diplomatic relations with Taiwan?

Lin Ching Yi: We work hard to maintain this relationship. Our vice president was recently in Rome. We realize that China's society is enormous and that it carries with it a power not only economic and political but also a value linked to the size of its population. At the same time, it does not seem to me that China is an example of religious tolerance, just look at what happens in Xinjiang but also at some Catholic churches in Chinese territory.

Chih-Wei Chen: I believe that our relationship with the Vatican will continue. Certainly, anyone wants to have more economically advantageous relations with China. The Chinese government knows this and uses this argument to take advantage in terms of diplomatic relations. But, once again, we should remember the values ​​that are being discussed in this dialogue between different countries.

What are Taiwan's responsibilities to the rest of the world and what are the responsibilities of the rest of the world towards Taiwan?

Lin ching Yi: We are in a complicated situation but we are trying to maintain and increase our democracy and our values. We are rather isolated and unsupported within international society but our responsibility is to promote cooperation on practical issues, such as public health, climate change or human rights, but also on democratic values. The rest of the world should do the same with us.

How do you imagine Taiwan's future 30 years from now?

Lin Ching Yi: I still believe that Taiwan will maintain its democratic status and be stronger, able to protect itself and cooperate with its partners. I believe and hope that we will be called by our true name, we will have a true national identity and important friends and partners within the global society.

Chih-Wei Chen: Taiwan will be a beautiful country. A normal country. We need time to change, the road is long but we will continue to follow it.

