Taiwan 2020 election, Green Party: "China? Practical issues first. And we need to be more progressive"

Less than 50 days remain until the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan. After an introductory overview of the vote, Affaritaliani.it begins to propose interviews with the protagonists of the elections. After the party currently in power, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), it is time for a smaller but important presence on Taiwanese political stage: Green Party Taiwan. Rita Jhang, spokesperson and Deputy Secretary-General, presents its electoral program and talks about its and Taiwan's politics perspectives.

When was Green Party Taiwan established and which are its main goals?

We were established in 1996 and back there the party followed green ideology but it was not part of the global green network. From the beginning we've always been antinuclear. That was some nuclear back then and we still have four nuclear plants today. Those plants are 40 years old. At the time they were built we had some agreements with the US for making nuclear weapons to fight China. But the plans for weapons failed and Taiwan used that plants for energy. Problem is Taiwan was not really well equipped to deal with nuclear waste, and it isn't yet not even today. Our storage sites are overflowing and it's very dangerous. So Green Party Taiwan started its journey mostly for this issue and we are still fighting for it.

How do you judge Ms. Tsai's environmental policy during her first term?

She had a very clear goal and a good plan, but if you ask me how much of it was really executed I would say maybe just a 60 percent. Like it happens anywhere else, DPP had a clear vision but when it took power and took office it had other concerns. When Tsai was campaigning in 2015 she had multiple proposals about environment and she said nuclear plants would have been closed. But this is a political problem, not only an energy problem. In Taiwan, public opinion is really polarized. If you are against nuclear power you are pro DPP and if you are pro nuclear you are pro KMT. Many people is not even sure why they are pro or against, they just follow their party. This makes this issue so difficult to face: people don't know about nuclear waste, they just want to follow DPP or KMT. Last year referendum was such a warning for Tsai that her government decided to curb its antinuclear plan.

It looks like there are more fans than voters. How can Green Party find a space between the two main sides?

It's very difficult. When we started in 1996 we had a very clear goal: we were antinuclear. And we still are. Now there a lot of small parties in Taiwan, most of them born in 2010 or after the big protest in 2014. The 99 per cent of these parties are focused on Taiwan's sovereignty issue and they are kind of linked with DPP. We are the oldest one among the small parties so I think we have a unique advantage, also because we have a clear policy and we are following our green energy plan since 23 years. It's not easy to find a space. If we are too close to DPP people say: "Why should I vote for you and not for DPP directly?" But if we criticize DPP on some policy someone say we are traitors. But I think it's our job: we can support DPP and still criticize if they do something wrong or they don't do something they should do. Lots of small parties are collapsing but we have an advantage because of our consistent stance on energy policies.

A moment of the interview at the Green Party Taiwan headquarters



How is environmental situation in Taiwan?

We don't have only the nuclear issue. We also have a steel issue. Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu's city, has a steel company and bar air all year long. Taichung is also polluted by coal. Closing them is difficult because they provide many jobs. But we can't surrender to blackmail. We are not asking to close down these plants but to replace the machines. About nuclear, we want to make everyone understand that taking down nuclear parts and replace them with thermal energy does not mean to lose jobs. It would be a good compromise: we want to change energy plans so we will still have energy but without creating pollution. In the North pollution comes from China so there's nothing to do about it, we can't build a wall.

It looks like election campaign debate is dominated by Taiwan's sovereignty and relationship with China issues. Is someone caring, or listening, about other practical issues?

Exactly. This is another dilemma we face. On our social networks, when we talk about practical issues and we analyze concrete policies the views are really low. But when we talk about how bad China is or how horrible are Hong Kong events the views are ten times more. It's a bit frustrating that if we post a video about a Han Kuo-yu's blunder we got so much attention and if we post an analysis with lot of work behind so few people read it.

In Europe it happens kind of the same with different kind of topics or issues, for example refugees, even if it the things are usually very hard to change regardless which party is in power. Do you think something could change about Taiwan's sovereignty or China's issues depending on who will win next elections?

Yes, I think it matters. It's very obvious that KMT has an high interest to cooperate with China, even though when they retreated to China they were so anti communist. Now it is a total different story. On the other hand, Tsai was very vocal against China but also very clear and calm about what she wants to do. And I think this is why polling numbers are very high for her, even higher than for DPP. I guess people support Tsai because of her approach to China. About KMT, in their last 8 years in power they cut information security budget and in these years we are suffering an online assault from China. Now Tsai is trying to restore cybersecurity budget. So, yes, I think there could be lot of differences if DPP or KMT will win. In the past many Taiwanese felt: "If we can't resist to China why we don't just stay with them?" Tsai made people feel more confident about Taiwan's future.

Do you think if KMT wins a reunification will happen?

I think it's one possibility. But I am not talking about an invasion or something like that, I am talking about leaving open doors to China, losing human resources and national identity. I am not talking about a military stance, but a more cultural and economic stance.

Do you think there will be some military risks if DPP wins?

I still don't think so. And China does not even need that, they could just attack our power grid, right? I think Beijing is more interested in using their soft power, for example exporting their entertainment products and make us feel in the end we are not different. In the past Taiwan was the center of the so called Mandarin world. It was like that in cinema and in music. Many Chinese singers try to sound like Taiwanese, but now things are swiped. Taiwanese are watching Chinese shows and soap operas and even young Taiwanese singers try to sound like Chinese in order to become more popular. That is a success on Chinese part. Beijing is also funding tv shows in Taiwan so they can hire Chinese actors. I am not against them but this is clearly part of the reunification plan.

Do you consider reunification an irreversible trend?

I think Taiwan needs to make its economy better and its system fairer, so young people can stay here and not go away because they can't make a living. A lot of talented and educated young Taiwanese are leaving because opportunities are not enough. Housing prices are rocketing and even for me it is really hard to have a car or a house. When I took my PhD in Texas everyone asked me why I want to come back to Taiwan. Answer is I want to try to make our system fairer and help young Taiwanese to build a future here. They should have the chance to have a job, a child, a family. Now it is so difficult. We have one of the lowest rate of births and we are ageing rapidly, losing man power. We need to create a better system and redistribute resources in a fairer way. Only making Taiwan stronger and fairer we can have a dialogue with China.

How should be established this dialogue?

We should be two comparable partners. Now we are not. They are wealthy, we still have strong suits on tech industry but we are becoming more and more different in power compared to China. We don't need to hate China but we also don't need to have such an abnormal relationship. We need to establish a dialogue between country to country but now it is even difficult to say if we are two different countries or not. I think the best way for everyone is if Taiwan becomes stronger so we can cooperate with China just as we already cooperate with, for example, Japan.

How can Taiwan be stronger?

For example focusing on our soft power. Same sex marriage was a good example, just like our democratic system. Tsai increased our visibility too, because she is a female president. We should do more things to put us on the world map. About same sex marriage, even though this is its name, it should be perfected. Green Party also wants to be more friendly with transgender people. Now they need surgery to change their identity paper, but we think it should not be required. We sgould also try to develop tourism, for example identifying ourselves like the most LGBT friendly destination in Asia.

Do you think Taiwan politics should focus more on practical issues?

Yes, this is Green Party's position. Of course China issue is important but we should also focus on what happens inside Taiwan. For example about child care services or housing prices. If we do that we can keep our young talents in Taiwan. Now many of them are relying on China because salaries there are much higher and they are making other policies to attract them.

What can be Green Party role in this?

After last referendum, DPP knows they can't be too progressive on practical issues. But we don't have their package so we can push the most progressive stances and push DPP to follow progressive path. For example about artificial insemination technology, allowing it too every woman who wants to use it, not only to married women who can't conceive naturally. We are also the first party having openly gay candidates. We never had a seat before but we hope and believe that this time we will make it. Our very first candidate is Den Hui-wen, a very famous and popular psychiatrist with 20 years of career who focused on gender issue. She is an icon in women's right and she can help us reach our goal.

How important is for Taiwan having diplomatic allies?

Now we only have 15 of them. Sometimes general public does not care about them and someone is even thinking it could be better to stay without any of them because that will kill Republic of China and let space to Taiwan. I think this is a very beautiful dram but official ties are important because our allies, even if just few and small, can raise our issue inside the international organizations, helping us a little bit. But, yes, practical cooperation is even more important. We should focus on creating international connections on practical issues in order to participate on the world stage as Taiwan and not as Republic of China.

Could you make some examples about practical cooperation?

Once we had the so called money diplomacy, when we were more wealthy, and the medical diplomacy. Now Green Party wants to promote digital diplomacy, building concrete projects between different countries to decrease their digital differences.

About foreign relations, do you think Tsai relied too much on US?

I think DPP is trying to go South, with the New Southbound Policy. I think this was a wise move because relations with Japan and US are already an old story. We should also expand to Southeast Asia and even to Africa. Taiwan has a lot to offer, we have to diversify.

In Europe someone is beginning to doubt about US friendship, for example after what recently happened in Syria. Do you think Taiwan can trust them?

Until we are useful for their own profit or strategy they will protect us. But I think every kind of international relationship is based on that. So until Taiwan is useful we will still be friends.

What about relationships with Europe? Are you noticing any improvements?

I am not sure Europe's approach to Taiwan but I think there is the direction where we should go. I give you an example: Korean government offered money to US universities for open branches in Korea, so Korean students can receive US degrees. Projects like this one increase soft power and unofficial ties between countries. China is doing that with Confucius Institute, Taiwan should try harder to do the same. And relationships with European countries could be improved also through other concrete links, for example through our green link.

How Green Party imagines Taiwan's future politics and economy?

Right now our economy is improving, partly thanks to the trade war. And Tsai government is raising minimum wage. This is the right direction but there would be so much more to do and I'm not sure DPP will be able to do all of that. They can't be the ones to initiate some really progressive topics but we could do that and help DPP to promote them. We want to go towards thermal energy direction. Taiwan is on the earthquake belt, it has huge thermal energy sources. We need to become a model country to use that energy, that is the cleanest in the world. Other countries can come and learn from our experience. We should replace our dirty energy with a cleaner one. Other key points: digital diplomacy, tourism, LGBT friendly, bike friendly. And soft power. We can make it. And we should.

