Us elecion 2020, list of democratic candidates who could challenge Trump

US 2020 ELECTION, POSSIBLE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

The list is long, indeed very long. It goes from the rampant socialist, in spite of his age, Bernie Sanders to the former vice-president of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, to more or less improbable suggestions such as yet another return of Hillary Clinton or the descent into the field nothing less than the star Hollywood Angelina Jolie. There is still a little less than two years left but the long run-up to the US 2020 elections has already begun and among the Democrats the parterre of the aspiring presidents of the United States begins to crowd.

US 2020 ELECTION, BERNIE SANDERS READY TO CHALLENGE TRUMP

In the coming months the primaries will tell us who will be the candidate who will try to evict Donald Trump from the White House but meanwhile between announcements and rumors the list of eligible candidates continues to grow. In the past few days the official news of Bernie Sanders reappointment has arrived. The New Jersey senator, defeated at the fotofinish at the primary dem in 2016 by Hillary Clinton (then in turn defeated by Trump), will try again. From its discrete support popular that part of left-wing voters who want to give a turn to a democratic party identified with the establishment and perceived as far from citizens, especially the endless province with stars and stripes.

THE TRUMP WEAPONS AGAINST SANDERS

In a few days Sanders collected record donations, a sign that his is a very strong bid. An application that perhaps would not mind to Trump, who could use two basic weapons in the election campaign. First: the fear of socialism. The current president would have easy game to blow on the traditional fears of a good part of the American electorate for a defined president of the "radical" left. Second: the age. In case of victory Sanders would enter the White House at the age of 79 playing. Difficult that Trump does not use this weapon, which would allow him to conduct a campaign shifted to the center trying to win some moderate voter dem.

US 2020 ELECTIONS, OTHER POSSIBILE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

To help Sanders also, at least for now, the apparent weakness of most of the other candidates. Among them stands Joe Biden, vice president of the United States during the presidency of Barack Obama. An institutional name that enjoys good support within the Congress. Other names include New Jersey Senator Cory Brooker and two women: California Senator Kamila Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Just the Warren could be the true contender of Sanders in the left wing of democratic voters. A noted economist, the senator is known for her proposal to redistribute wealth and reform the US tax system.

ELECTIONS 2020, OTHER POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

In the list of Trump's "enemies" there are also many "cool" names. First of all Mark Zuckerberg. But the possible candidature of the founder of Facebook has gone down (if not above all) after the recent scandals involving his social creature. On the other hand, it is possible to see Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, who has expressed the desire to run independently.

US 2020 ELECTION, AMONG THE SUGGESTIONS ALSO HILLARY CLINTON AND ANGELINA JOLIE

Then there are suggestions. The nostalgic Obama era continue to dream of a descent into the field of Michelle, the wife of the former president. Hypothesis that seems far away, at least for 2020. In recent weeks there has also been talk of a possible, yet another, return of Hillary Clinton. Bill's wife, another former US president, was already defeated first in the 2008 primaries by Obama and then in the 2016 election by Trump. And someone claims that he would like to try again. There are even those who feared a candidacy of Angelina Jolie, Oscar-winning actress and former wife of Brad Pitt. Voice that has remained so for now. We'll see. For now the list is extended, even if it is difficult to see a real favorite.