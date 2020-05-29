A- A+
Economia

Effetto virus su debito, Ue, Usa-Cina. I report di Goldman Sachs

Effetto virus su debito, Ue, Usa-Cina. I report di Goldman Sachs

Qual è l'mpatto della pandemia da coronavirus sul debito pubblico degli Stati? Quali conseguenze sull'Europa che già nel primo trimestre del 2020 ha mostrato una recessione pensante e destinata a diventare ancora più dura? E ancora, che cosa accadrà alle relazioni tra Stati Uniti d'America e Cina? Le risposte in tre report che Goldman Sachs ha appena pubblicato e che Affaritaliani.it pubblica in versione originale.

 

Top of Mind: Daunting Debt Dynamics

 

Government deficits, debt issuance and debt levels are set to surge as countries race to ease the economic impact of the coronacrisis. This raises many questions: who will finance this debt, will it force a market repricing and/or an eventual growth or inflation problem, and would greater use of negative rates help avoid any of these risks? At the same time, whether corporate bankruptcies could derail the economic recovery is a key concern. In short, how disruptive the recent, dramatic shift in debt dynamics might be is Top of Mind. We consult Harvard Professor Kenneth Rogoff, University of Pennsylvania’s David Skeel, and GS’s own Jan Hatzius, Praveen Korapaty and Sylvia Yeh on these questions. Our key takeaways: the benefit of running large deficits today far outweighs any eventual costs; DM bond yields are likely to rise modestly as a result; worries about distress in EMs are largely warranted, in munis are mostly not, and in the Euro area are somewhere in between; and a likely wave of corporate bankruptcies could prolong—but likely won’t derail—the economic recovery.

 

European Daily: Short-time Work at Work

 

Activity contracted sharply in the first quarter of 2020 across the Euro area, yet unemployment rates remained broadly unchanged. We argue that this uncharacteristically muted labour market reaction is largely attributable to unprecedented recourse to short-time work (STW) schemes, which are designed to shield employees from job losses.

 

With between 17% of employees in Spain and more than 45% in France placed in STW schemes so far, take-up rates have increased by an order of magnitude across the largest Euro area countries compared to the Global Financial Crisis. This strong take-up reflects both improved access and generosity, but also the nature of the shock with virus containment measures heavily affecting labour-intensive services.

 

While short-time workers technically remain employed, their working hours fall involuntarily and we hence expect the “U6” underemployment rates to reach new historical highs in 2020. By contrast, the narrow “U3” unemployment rate is likely to remain artificially compressed as STW prevents large-scale employment losses. We therefore revise our 2020 unemployment rate forecasts to 4% in Germany, 9.5% in France, 12.6 % in Italy and 18.8% in Spain.

 

Global Policy Comment: US-China Tensions and Bilateral Policy

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in confrontational political rhetoric in the US and China. In the US, in particular, politicians in both parties have stepped up criticism of China’s handling of the coronavirus.

 

In a few recent cases, the Trump Administration has actually changed policy with respect to China, although so far most of these changes appear to have been in process for some time and might not reflect a sharp shift in the Administration’s stance.

Loading...
Commenti
    Tags:
    goldman report
    Loading...
    i più visti
    Fratelli di Crozza, De Luca e la distanza dei 5MT in spiaggia
    Fratelli di Crozza, De Luca e la distanza dei 5MT in spiaggia
    Coronavirus: Roberta Gemma in quarantena perde il pelo ma non il vizio
    Coronavirus: Roberta Gemma in quarantena perde il pelo ma non il vizio
    Giulietto Chiesa prima di morire: "Gruppi segreti vogliono farci sparire"
    Giulietto Chiesa prima di morire: "Gruppi segreti vogliono farci sparire"
    Lato B hot su Instagram per Antonella Fiordelisi
    Lato B hot su Instagram per Antonella Fiordelisi
    Fratelli di Crozza, Irene Pivetti: "Ingenua e come il didietro come la faccia"
    Fratelli di Crozza, Irene Pivetti: "Ingenua e come il didietro come la faccia"
    Fratelli di Crozza: Fontana e Gallera, i Dottor House del Pirellone
    Fratelli di Crozza: Fontana e Gallera, i Dottor House del Pirellone
    Toninelli: “Dopo follia Salvini abbiamo Renzi. Difficile dialogarci, ma facciamo cose concrete”
    Toninelli: “Dopo follia Salvini abbiamo Renzi. Difficile dialogarci, ma facciamo cose concrete”
    Spazio, l'Inaf individua un tris di esopianeti con super Terra
    Spazio, l'Inaf individua un tris di esopianeti con super Terra
    Il web in supporto a Sara Cunial: il video-bomba dal Parlamento austriaco
    Il web in supporto a Sara Cunial: il video-bomba dal Parlamento austriaco
    Giustizia, Bonafede: chat su Salvini? Intercettazioni al vaglio
    Giustizia, Bonafede: chat su Salvini? Intercettazioni al vaglio
    in evidenza
    Clicca qui e manda il tuo meme a mandalatuafoto@affaritaliani.it
    Idroscalo o Costa Smeralda? Il sindaco Sala non ha dubbi

    Coronavirus vissuto con ironia

    Idroscalo o Costa Smeralda?
    Il sindaco Sala non ha dubbi


    Zurich Connect

    Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

    casa, immobiliare
    motori
    Nuova Mercedes Classe E coupe’ e cabrio, ora il look è sportivo

    Nuova Mercedes Classe E coupe’ e cabrio, ora il look è sportivo

    Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano n° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

    © 1996 - 2020 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

    Per la tua pubblicità sul sito: Clicca qui

    Contatti

    Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

    Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.