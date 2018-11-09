Repubblica perde il 10% a settembre. Crolla La Stampa, tiene il CorSera

Classifiche e trend dei quotidiani più diffusi e più venduti in edicola: Ads settembre 2018 - INFOGRAFICHE

Le classifiche e i trend dei quotidiani a settembre elaborate da Primaonline.it su dati Ads.

1) TOTALE DIFFUSIONE CARTA + DIGITALE – Confronto mese su mese: settembre 2018 (stimati) VS agosto 2018 (stimati)2) TOTALE DIFFUSIONE CARTA + DIGITALE – Confronto anno su anno: settembre 2018 (stimati) VS settembre 2017 (contabili) .3) VENDITA IN EDICOLA – Confronto anno su anno, settembre 2018 (stimati) VS settembre 2017 (contabili).





Per leggere o scaricare tutte le tabelle Ads clicca qui