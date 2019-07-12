A- A+
Grand Opening. Just Cavalli Porto Cervo inaugura la stagione venerdì 12 luglio

Just Cavalli Porto Cervo inaugura la stagione Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 con un Grand Opening dalle ore 20:00 con cena e a seguire il grande party

di Paolo Brambilla - Trendiest
JUST CAVALLI PORTO CERVO

Lo stilista fiorentino di fama internazionale Roberto Cavalli rinnova l'appuntamento per la stagione estiva 2019 e arricchisce il suo concetto di nightlife approdato in Costa Smeralda in una splendida location, dove le tre eccellenze italiane Fashion, Food e Design si ritrovano per dare vita al suo progetto di hospitality e di entertainment di lusso.

Just Cavalli Porto Cervo è lieto di invitarvi Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 per il Grand Opening dalle ore 20:00 per la cena e a seguire il party d'inaugurazione. Il ristorante propone una selezione di ricette tradizionali della cucina italiana con declinazioni toscane a cui verrà abbinato ottimo vino tra cui spicca l’etichetta ”Tenuta degli Dei", azienda di proprietà della famiglia Cavalli.

IL CLUB

Il club è un connubio di lusso e modernità. Strutturato per ospitare eventi mondani e fashion show, spiccherà naturalmente per la selezione musicale curata da alcuni dei migliori sound artists del mondo e per i cocktail gustosi a base di Roberto Cavalli Vodka.
Gli arredi del Just Cavalli Porto Cervo arrivano direttamente dalla maison, sedie, tavoli, mise en place e cuscini tutto in tema floreale e animalier firmato Roberto Cavalli.

ENGLISH TEXT

The most international famous Florentine designer, Roberto Cavalli, renews the invitation for the summer season 2019 enriching his concept of nightlife landed in Costa Smeralda in an iconic location, where the three Italian excellence of Fashion, Food and Design meet themselves in order to give life to luxury entertainment and hospitality.

Just Cavalli Porto Cervo is glad to invites you Friday July 12th, 2019 to the Grand Opening event
from 8:00 pm for the dinner & the opening party. The restaurant proposes a selection of the most famous Italian and International recipes icon, combined with a rich wine cellar with the most prestigious labels, like “Tenuta degli Dei”, company-owned and managed by Cavalli family.

The club is a blend of luxury and modernity. Designed to host blossomed events and fashion shows will highlight the music selection by the world’s finest artists and the most famous DJs and tasty cocktails based by Roberto Cavalli’s Vodka. The furnishings of “Just Cavalli Porto Cervo” come directly from the maison: chairs, tables, mise en place and pillows are all in floral and animal theme signed by Roberto Cavalli.

