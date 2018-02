I Paradisi Fiscali continuano a prosperare. Qui l'elenco aggiornato

Footnote 1: The territories marked in Dark Blue are Overseas Territories (OTs) and Crown Dependencies (CDs) where the Queen is head of state; powers to appoint key government officials rest with the British Crown; laws must be approved in London; and the UK government holds various other powers (see here for more details: www.financialsecrecyindex.com/PDF/UnitedKingdom.pdf). Territories marked in light blue are British Commonwealth territories which are not OTs or CDs but whose final court of appeal is the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London (see here for more details: http://www.taxjustice.net/cms/upload/pdf/Privy_Council_and_Secrecy_Scores.pdf). To compute an FSI for the entire group of OTs and CDs (or also including the UK), we first need to calculate the group's joint Secrecy Score and joint Global Scale Weight. Calculating the joint Global Scale Weight is straightforward - we just sum up each jurisdiction's individual Global Scale Weight to arrive at 22.57% (or 5.2% excluding the UK). To combine the Secrecy Scores, we see at least four relevant options. Three of the four options result in the UK and its satellite network of secrecy jurisdictions to top the FSI by a large margin (read more on page 161, in: http://www.financialsecrecyindex.com/PDF/FSI-Methodology.pdf). Note that our list excludes many British Commonwealth realms where the Queen remains head of state.