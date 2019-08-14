LUM Libera Università Mediterranea. Master Carriere in Unione Europea a Milano

I Master Universitari di primo livello integrano la formazione accademica con contenuti professionalizzanti.

A seguito dei processi di integrazione europea, gli avvocati, i responsabili politici e i dirigenti europei devono essere orientati a livello internazionale e culturalmente aperti al fine di sostenere il miglioramento politico, sociale ed economico delle istituzioni europee.

Il Master in “Careers with the European Union” (MACEU) è un programma della durata di un anno orientato a preparare i laureati a dare il via alle loro carriere internazionali. Il programma unisce rigore accademico e rilevanza pratica per offrire agli studenti un'esperienza di apprendimento unica. Attraverso lezioni interattive, discussioni di casi dal vivo, progetti sul campo e lavoro di gruppo, i Master forniscono agli studenti visione, strumenti e tecniche per costruire un insieme di competenze.

Fare clic qui per scaricare la Guida alle informazioni generali sul processo di selezione

REQUISITI PER L'AMMISSIONE

Il Master in "Carriere con l'Unione Europea" accoglie i neolaureati internazionali provenienti da una varietà di discipline di studio e background culturali.

È richiesta una conoscenza fluente dell'inglese perché il corso si svolge appunto in lingua inglese.

The Master

As a result of the processes of European integration, European lawyers, policy-makers and managers need to be internationally oriented and culturally open in order to support the political, social and economic improvement of the European Institutions. The Master in “Careers with the European Union” (MACEU) is a one-year, practice-oriented programme that aims to prepare talented graduates to kick-start their international careers. The Programme merges academic rigor with practical relevance to offer students a unique learning experience. Through interactive lectures, live case discussions, field projects and group work, the Master provide students with frameworks, tools and techniques to build the a set of skills required to have the opportunity to make a difference in Europe.

Click here to download the General Information Guide on the Selection Process

The Master in “Careers with the European Union” welcomes international recent graduates from a variety of study disciplines and cultural backgrounds. This ranges from those with little or no professional experience looking for a degree programme that acts as bridge to the real world as well as candidates with up to two years of professional background who seek in-depth knowledge of how theory applies to the real world.

A proven fluency in English (the instruction language) is required.

ISCRIZIONE

COSTO: € 8.500,00 - SEDE: Milano - DURATA: totale 1500 ore

TERMINE ISCRIZIONI: 30th of September 2019

FACULTY

AMOROSINI Massimo Maria | Editorial Director Finanziamenti News – Princial Expert European House Ambrosetti

BONFIGLIO Pietro | General Director IRSEU – Istituto Internazionale di Ricerca Scienze Economiche ed Umane

CAPEZZONE Daniele | General Director New Direction Italia – Editorial Director Quotidiano AtlanticoCAU Pasqualino | Fondazione CLS

DEMICHELIS Gianni | Senior Business Manager

GUIDI Francesco | Medico chirurgo. Progetto pilota Telemedicina per Regione Lombardia e Veneto

IODICE Roberta | Centro Europeo Studi Manageriali – European Pojects Evaluator

MARSAGLIA Antonia | Laywer and Consul of Ireland in Milan

MORO Guido E. | European Milk Bank ass EMBA – AIBLUD

PAGANI Valter | PROJECT MANAGER and European Pojects Evaluator

ZINGALE Giuseppe | General Director AFOLMET – Agenzia Metropolitana per la Formazione l’Orientamento e il Lavoro

DIREZIONE E COORDINAMENTO

Antonio Salvi - Direttore scientifico

