Cinese offesa sul treno Como-Milano: arrivano le scuse delle studentesse

Offesa sul treno Como-Milano: arrivano le scuse per l'influencer

Diciassette milioni di visualizzazioni in poche ore su TikTok. Le ha raccolte un video che ritrae alcune studentesse universitarie su un treno Como-Milano, che deridono alcune persone di origini cinesi: a postarlo è stata Mahnoor Euceph, 22mila follower, regista e influencer americana di origini pakistane, che spiega che le ragazze stavano prendendo in giro il suo compagno, di origini cinesi, e la madre.

Il racconto dell'influencer Euceph: "Le due ragazze sapevano esattamente" cosa stavano facendo, sono razziste"

"Ero su un treno dal Lago di Como a Milano il 16 aprile con il mio fidanzato, che ha origini cinesi, sua mamma cinese e suo padre, bianco. Io sono pakistana. Siamo tutti americani", ha scritto accanto al video postato. Poche ore dopo in chat sono arrivate le scuse ma la regista non ci sta. Le due dicono di non essere razziste e si scusano per come può essere stato interpretato il loro comportamento, sottolineando però che il video ha attirato immediatamente su di loro l'odio degli haters online.

#stopaapihate #Italy #Milan #LakeComo #racistItalians #racistcheck #racistoftheday #racistshit #milandesignweek2023 #milandesignweek #Chinese #hapa #wasian #racismawareness #racismneedstostop #racismsucks ♬ original sound - Mahnoor Euceph @mahnooreu I was on the train from Lake Como to Milan on April 16th with my half Chinese boyfriend, his Chinese mom, and his white dad. I am Pakistani. We are all American. I noticed these girls sitting across from us staring me down and laughing and speaking Italian. At first, I ignored it. Then I stared back at them. They didn’t stop so I made my bf aware, then took a nap. I woke up from the nap to them doing the same thing but more aggressively. I asked them, “Is there a problem?” They said, “No there isn’t a problem.” At that point they started saying “Ni hao!” in an obnoxious, racist, loud voice, along with other things in Italian I couldn’t understand. They continued getting more and more aggressive, laughing at and mocking us. Eventually, I started filming them. They were the most calm during the video but you can still hear them saying ni hao and get a vibe of their general attitude. Never in my life have I experienced such blatant racism. My boyfriend said the same thing. I expected better from the younger generation. After I shared this on IG, many of my Asian friends shared their stories of experiencing racism in Italy and Europe. America may have its race issues, but Europe is 20 years behind. I hope you Italians can find these girls and shame them. It was truly disgusting behavior and I hope they learn a lesson from this. It is so dehumanizing to experience this. #racism

L'influencer replica sostenendo che le due sapevano "esattamente" cosa stavano facendo, le definisce "davvero razziste", dice che hanno "rovinato la loro reputazione" e anche quella del nostro Paese.

Gli insulti sono piovuti anche contro l'Università Cattolica e lo Iulm, frequentati dalle due studentesse

Gli insulti sono piovuti anche contro l'Università Cattolica e lo Iulm, frequentati dalle due ragazze. "L'Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore promuove da sempre i valori del rispetto e dell'inclusione condannando nel modo più risoluto ogni atteggiamento razzista e discriminatorio", spiega l'Università. Il post prosegue: "L'episodio al quale fanno riferimento numerosi commenti apparsi in queste ore nei social non può in alcun modo essere imputato all'Ateneo, che si riserva di compiere i dovuti accertamenti su quanto accaduto e sulle relative responsabilità".

La nota della Cattolica: "Ogni eventuale provvedimento verrà preso nel rispetto della normativa vigente e dei regolamenti interni dell'Università"

Continua la nota dell'Ateneo: "Ogni eventuale provvedimento verrà preso nel rispetto della normativa vigente e dei regolamenti interni dell'Università". Iulm chiarisce invece che "a chi ha chiesto la sua espulsione dall'ateneo", l'università "risponde che, allo stesso modo in cui la nostra università condanna ogni forma di razzismo, non si può nemmeno tollerare un tale accanimento che nasconde in sé il germe altrettanto grave del totalitarismo".