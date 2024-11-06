Vai alla homepageVai alla homepage
Trump è il nuovo Presidente Usa. Le reazioni social

di redazione

Ecco come hanno reagito i big del mondo al successo del tycoon repubblicano

Vince Trump, le reazioni da tutto il mondo

Donald Trump ha vinto le elezioni Presidenziali e da tutto il mondo sono stati migliaia i messaggi di congratulazioni al repubblicano per la sua vittoria.

