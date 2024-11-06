Esteri
Trump è il nuovo Presidente Usa. Le reazioni social
Ecco come hanno reagito i big del mondo al successo del tycoon repubblicano
Vince Trump, le reazioni da tutto il mondo
Donald Trump ha vinto le elezioni Presidenziali e da tutto il mondo sono stati migliaia i messaggi di congratulazioni al repubblicano per la sua vittoria.
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024
I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against…
Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024
I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG
I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO.— Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024
A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024
Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni “sorelle”, legate da un’alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia.
È un legame strategico, che sono certa…
Dear Donald and Melania Trump,— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA
Donald Trump ha vinto in modo netto le elezioni americane e sarà il 47 Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Ci sono tante riflessioni che il mondo politico può e deve fare su questo chiaro responso delle urne ma il primo dovere morale e civile è riconoscere il risultato con le…— Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) November 6, 2024
Kamala is finished...— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) November 6, 2024
Let her keep cackling infectiously.
The objectives of the Special Military Operation remain unchanged and will be achieved.
- Today, we witness the resurgence of a true warrior. A man who, even after facing a brutal electoral process in 2020 and an unjustifiable judicial persecution, has risen again, as few in history have managed to do.— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) November 6, 2024
- Against all oposition from globalists and the deep state,…
Félicitations Président Donald Trump. Prêt à travailler ensemble comme nous avons su le faire durant quatre années. Avec vos convictions et avec les miennes. Avec respect et ambition. Pour plus de paix et de prospérité.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024
The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024
Patriotism, border control, tax cuts, Christian roots, freedom of speech, commitment to world peace.— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 6, 2024
Common sense, passion, and hope WIN in the US!
What a historic day!
CONGRATULATIONS, President Donald Trump 🇺🇸#GoDonaldGo #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/T8b1ZN4SZh
Game, set and match— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024