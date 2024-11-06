Trump è il nuovo Presidente Usa. Le reazioni social

Vince Trump, le reazioni da tutto il mondo

Donald Trump ha vinto le elezioni Presidenziali e da tutto il mondo sono stati migliaia i messaggi di congratulazioni al repubblicano per la sua vittoria.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!



I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.



I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump.



Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni “sorelle”, legate da un’alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia.



È un legame strategico, che sono certa… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump ha vinto in modo netto le elezioni americane e sarà il 47 Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Ci sono tante riflessioni che il mondo politico può e deve fare su questo chiaro responso delle urne ma il primo dovere morale e civile è riconoscere il risultato con le… — Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) November 6, 2024

Kamala is finished...

Let her keep cackling infectiously.

The objectives of the Special Military Operation remain unchanged and will be achieved. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) November 6, 2024

- Today, we witness the resurgence of a true warrior. A man who, even after facing a brutal electoral process in 2020 and an unjustifiable judicial persecution, has risen again, as few in history have managed to do.



- Against all oposition from globalists and the deep state,… — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) November 6, 2024

Félicitations Président Donald Trump. Prêt à travailler ensemble comme nous avons su le faire durant quatre années. Avec vos convictions et avec les miennes. Avec respect et ambition. Pour plus de paix et de prospérité. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024

Patriotism, border control, tax cuts, Christian roots, freedom of speech, commitment to world peace.

Common sense, passion, and hope WIN in the US!

What a historic day!



CONGRATULATIONS, President Donald Trump 🇺🇸#GoDonaldGo #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/T8b1ZN4SZh — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 6, 2024