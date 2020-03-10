Tim, utile netto pari a 1,3 mld. Cassa a 1.7 mld: +198% rispetto al 2018

GENERAZIONE DI CASSA PARI A 1,7 MILIARDI DI EURO (+198% rispetto ai 578 MILIONI NEL 2018)

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN DIMINUZIONE DI 1,4 MILIARDI DI EURO DA INIZIO ANNO E DI 473 MILIONI DI EURO NEL QUARTO TRIMESTRE

DELIBERATA LA PROPOSTA DI PAGAMENTO DI UN DIVIDENDO PARI A 1 CENTESIMO DI EURO PER LE AZIONI ORDINARIE E DI 2,75 CENTESIMI DI EURO PER LE AZIONI RISPARMIO

Operating free cash flow: 3,1 miliardi di euro, con un miglioramento di 1 miliardo di euro YoY

Equity free cash flow: 1,7 miliardi di euro (578 milioni nel 2018)

Indebitamento Finanziario Netto: 23,8 miliardi di euro, in riduzione di oltre 1,4 miliardi di euro rispetto a fine 2018 e di circa 0,5 miliardi di euro rispetto al Q3

Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 21,9 miliardi di euro

Ricavi: 18 miliardi di euro (-2,6% YoY escludendo Sparkle e ricavi da prodotto)

EBITDA reported: 7,5 miliardi di euro, +1,2% YoY

EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7,2 miliardi di euro, -2,2% YoY

EBITDA reported – CAPEX: 3,7 miliardi di euro (3,4 miliardi di euro nel 2018 escludendo le licenze

Prosegue, dopo il via libera dell’antitrust UE, l’operazione per l’integrazione delle infrastrutture passive di rete mobile di Inwit e Vodafone Italia e active sharing

Garantito un periodo di esclusiva al fondo KKR Infrastructure in qualità di partner finanziario per lo sviluppo della rete in fibra in Italia a seguito della presentazione di una un’offerta non vincolante per l’acquisto di circa il 40% della rete secondaria fibra/rame di TIM ed in vista dell’auspicata integrazione con Open Fiber

Siglati gli accordi definitivi relativi alle iniziative strategiche avviate nel 2019 con Google Cloud e con Santander Consumer Bank

Firmato accordo per la distribuzione in esclusiva in Italia di Disney+, che posiziona TIM Vision come operatore di riferimento nell’aggregazione di contenuti premium in Italia

*****

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

Organic results based on the IFRS 9 and 15 accounting standards, pre-IFRS 16:

GROUP NET PROFITS OF 1.3 BILLION EUROS

CASH GENERATION OF 1.7 BILLION EUROS (+198% vs. 578 MILLION IN 2018)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT DOWN BY 1.4 BILLION EUROS SINCE THE START OF THE YEAR AND BY 473 MILLION EUROS IN THE 4TH QUARTER

PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 1 EURO CENT FOR ORDINARY SHARES AND 2.75 EURO CENTS FOR SAVINGS SHARES

Operating free cash flow: 3.1 billion euros, improving by 1 billion euros YoY

Equity free cash flow: 1.7 billion euros (578 million euros in 2018)

Net Financial Debt: 23.8 billion euros, down by more than 1.4 billion euros compared to end-2018 and by around 0.5 billion euros on Q3

Net Financial Debt - After Lease 21.9 billion euros

Revenues: 18 billion euros (-2.6% YoY excluding Sparkle and product revenues)

Reported EBITDA: 7.5 billion euros, +1.2% YoY

EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7.2 billion euros, -2.2% YoY