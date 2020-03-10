Tim, utile netto pari a 1,3 mld. Cassa a 1.7 mld: +198% rispetto al 2018

GENERAZIONE DI CASSA PARI A 1,7 MILIARDI DI EURO (+198% rispetto ai 578 MILIONI NEL 2018)
INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN DIMINUZIONE DI 1,4 MILIARDI DI EURO DA INIZIO ANNO E DI 473 MILIONI DI EURO NEL QUARTO TRIMESTRE
DELIBERATA LA PROPOSTA DI PAGAMENTO DI UN DIVIDENDO PARI A 1 CENTESIMO DI EURO PER LE AZIONI ORDINARIE E DI 2,75 CENTESIMI DI EURO PER LE AZIONI RISPARMIO
- Operating free cash flow: 3,1 miliardi di euro, con un miglioramento di 1 miliardo di euro YoY
- Equity free cash flow: 1,7 miliardi di euro (578 milioni nel 2018)
- Indebitamento Finanziario Netto: 23,8 miliardi di euro, in riduzione di oltre 1,4 miliardi di euro rispetto a fine 2018 e di circa 0,5 miliardi di euro rispetto al Q3
- Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 21,9 miliardi di euro
- Ricavi: 18 miliardi di euro (-2,6% YoY escludendo Sparkle e ricavi da prodotto)
- EBITDA reported: 7,5 miliardi di euro, +1,2% YoY
- EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7,2 miliardi di euro, -2,2% YoY
- EBITDA reported – CAPEX: 3,7 miliardi di euro (3,4 miliardi di euro nel 2018 escludendo le licenze
- Prosegue, dopo il via libera dell’antitrust UE, l’operazione per l’integrazione delle infrastrutture passive di rete mobile di Inwit e Vodafone Italia e active sharing
Garantito un periodo di esclusiva al fondo KKR Infrastructure in qualità di partner finanziario per lo sviluppo della rete in fibra in Italia a seguito della presentazione di una un’offerta non vincolante per l’acquisto di circa il 40% della rete secondaria fibra/rame di TIM ed in vista dell’auspicata integrazione con Open Fiber
- Siglati gli accordi definitivi relativi alle iniziative strategiche avviate nel 2019 con Google Cloud e con Santander Consumer Bank
- Firmato accordo per la distribuzione in esclusiva in Italia di Disney+, che posiziona TIM Vision come operatore di riferimento nell’aggregazione di contenuti premium in Italia
*****
TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019
Organic results based on the IFRS 9 and 15 accounting standards, pre-IFRS 16:
GROUP NET PROFITS OF 1.3 BILLION EUROS
CASH GENERATION OF 1.7 BILLION EUROS (+198% vs. 578 MILLION IN 2018)
NET FINANCIAL DEBT DOWN BY 1.4 BILLION EUROS SINCE THE START OF THE YEAR AND BY 473 MILLION EUROS IN THE 4TH QUARTER
PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 1 EURO CENT FOR ORDINARY SHARES AND 2.75 EURO CENTS FOR SAVINGS SHARES
- Operating free cash flow: 3.1 billion euros, improving by 1 billion euros YoY
- Equity free cash flow: 1.7 billion euros (578 million euros in 2018)
- Net Financial Debt: 23.8 billion euros, down by more than 1.4 billion euros compared to end-2018 and by around 0.5 billion euros on Q3
- Net Financial Debt - After Lease 21.9 billion euros
- Revenues: 18 billion euros (-2.6% YoY excluding Sparkle and product revenues)
- Reported EBITDA: 7.5 billion euros, +1.2% YoY
EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7.2 billion euros, -2.2% YoY
- Reported EBITDA – CAPEX: 3.7 billion euros (3.4 billion euros in 2018 excluding licences) Integration of the mobile passive network infrastructure of Inwit and Vodafone Italia and active sharing goes ahead after approval by the EU competition authority
- KKR Infrastructure fund is reserved a period of exclusivity as financial partner for the deployment of the fibre network in Italy following the presentation of a non-binding offer to acquire approx. 40% of TIM's fibre/copper secondary network and in view of the advocated integration with Open Fiber
- Final agreements on the strategic initiatives launched in 2019 signed with Google Cloud and Santander Consumer Bank
- Exclusive agreement signed for the distribution of Disney+ in Italy, positioning TIM Vision as reference operator in premium content aggregation in Italy
