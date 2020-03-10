A- A+
Economia

Tim, utile netto pari a 1,3 mld. Cassa a 1.7 mld: +198% rispetto al 2018

UTILE NETTO DI GRUPPO PARI A 1,3 MILIARDI DI EURO

Tim, utile netto pari a 1,3 mld. Cassa a 1.7 mld: +198% rispetto al 2018

GENERAZIONE DI CASSA PARI A 1,7 MILIARDI DI EURO (+198% rispetto ai 578 MILIONI NEL 2018)

 

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN DIMINUZIONE DI 1,4 MILIARDI DI EURO DA INIZIO ANNO E DI 473 MILIONI DI EURO NEL QUARTO TRIMESTRE

 

DELIBERATA LA PROPOSTA DI PAGAMENTO DI UN DIVIDENDO PARI A 1 CENTESIMO DI EURO PER LE AZIONI ORDINARIE E DI 2,75 CENTESIMI DI EURO PER LE AZIONI RISPARMIO 

 

  •  Operating free cash flow: 3,1 miliardi di euro, con un miglioramento di 1 miliardo di euro YoY
  •  Equity free cash flow: 1,7 miliardi di euro (578 milioni nel 2018)
  • Indebitamento Finanziario Netto: 23,8 miliardi di euro, in riduzione di oltre 1,4 miliardi di euro rispetto a fine 2018 e di circa 0,5 miliardi di euro rispetto al Q3
  • Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 21,9 miliardi di euro
  • Ricavi: 18 miliardi di euro (-2,6% YoY escludendo Sparkle e ricavi da prodotto)
  • EBITDA reported: 7,5 miliardi di euro, +1,2% YoY
  • EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7,2 miliardi di euro, -2,2% YoY
  • EBITDA reported – CAPEX: 3,7 miliardi di euro (3,4 miliardi di euro nel 2018 escludendo le licenze
  • Prosegue, dopo il via libera dell’antitrust UE, l’operazione per l’integrazione delle infrastrutture passive di rete mobile di Inwit e Vodafone Italia e active sharing   

 

Garantito un periodo di esclusiva al fondo KKR Infrastructure in qualità di partner finanziario per lo sviluppo della rete in fibra in Italia a seguito della presentazione di una un’offerta non vincolante per l’acquisto di circa il 40% della rete secondaria fibra/rame di TIM ed in vista dell’auspicata integrazione con Open Fiber

 

  •       Siglati gli accordi definitivi relativi alle iniziative strategiche avviate nel 2019 con Google Cloud e con Santander Consumer Bank
  •       Firmato accordo per la distribuzione in esclusiva in Italia di Disney+, che posiziona TIM Vision come operatore di riferimento nell’aggregazione di contenuti premium in Italia

 

*****

 

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

 

Organic results based on the IFRS 9 and 15 accounting standards, pre-IFRS 16:

 

GROUP NET PROFITS OF 1.3 BILLION EUROS

 

CASH GENERATION OF 1.7 BILLION EUROS (+198% vs. 578 MILLION IN 2018)

 

NET FINANCIAL DEBT DOWN BY 1.4 BILLION EUROS SINCE THE START OF THE YEAR AND BY 473 MILLION EUROS IN THE 4TH QUARTER

 

PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO 1 EURO CENT FOR ORDINARY SHARES AND 2.75 EURO CENTS FOR SAVINGS SHARES

 

 

  •       Operating free cash flow: 3.1 billion euros, improving by 1 billion euros YoY
  •        Equity free cash flow: 1.7 billion euros (578 million euros in 2018)
  •        Net Financial Debt: 23.8 billion euros, down by more than 1.4 billion euros compared to end-2018 and by around 0.5 billion euros on Q3
  •         Net Financial Debt - After Lease 21.9 billion euros
  •      Revenues: 18 billion euros (-2.6% YoY excluding Sparkle and product revenues)
  •         Reported EBITDA: 7.5 billion euros, +1.2% YoY

        EBITDA AL (After Lease): 7.2 billion euros, -2.2% YoY

  •   Reported EBITDA – CAPEX: 3.7 billion euros (3.4 billion euros in 2018 excluding licences)           Integration of the mobile passive network infrastructure of Inwit and Vodafone Italia and active sharing goes ahead after approval by the EU competition authority
  •  KKR Infrastructure fund is reserved a period of exclusivity as financial partner for the deployment of the fibre network in Italy following the presentation of a non-binding offer to acquire approx. 40% of TIM's fibre/copper secondary network and in view of the advocated integration with Open Fiber
  •  Final agreements on the strategic initiatives launched in 2019 signed with Google Cloud and Santander Consumer Bank
  •   Exclusive agreement signed for the distribution of Disney+ in Italy, positioning TIM Vision as reference operator in premium content aggregation in Italy

 

Loading...
Commenti
    Tags:
    tim
    Loading...
    i più visti
    Fratelli di Crozza, Berlusconi: fino al terzo grado di virus non mi preoccupo
    Fratelli di Crozza, Berlusconi: fino al terzo grado di virus non mi preoccupo
    Paziente positiva di Coronavirus contagia medici a Eboli, il servizio
    Paziente positiva di Coronavirus contagia medici a Eboli, il servizio
    Virus, Grillo: “Media fuorvianti. Colpa dei talk show. Non invitate più giornalisti, politici e filosofi. Solo virologi”
    Carri armati nelle strade dopo la rivolta in carcere?
    Carri armati nelle strade dopo la rivolta in carcere?
    Emiliano: "Chi viene dal Nord in Puglia in isolamento, non uscire di casa stai commettendo reato"
    Emiliano: "Chi viene dal Nord in Puglia in isolamento, non uscire di casa stai commettendo reato"
    Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo
    Coronavirus, cosa sappiamo e come evitarlo
    Coronavirus, la gag di Frank Matano: "Chiamo numeri a caso e faccio compagnia alla gente"
    Coronavirus, la gag di Frank Matano: "Chiamo numeri a caso e faccio compagnia alla gente"
    Coronavirus, Salvini: "Da Bruxelles silenzio assordante"
    Coronavirus, Salvini: "Da Bruxelles silenzio assordante"
    Cirio: "Sono positivo al Coronavirus, ma non ho sintomi"
    Cirio: "Sono positivo al Coronavirus, ma non ho sintomi"
    Coronavirus, Nardella: “Starò a casa per 15 giorni, di recente ho incontrato Zingaretti”
    Coronavirus, Nardella: “Starò a casa per 15 giorni, di recente ho incontrato Zingaretti”
    in evidenza
    Scudetto assegnato con i playoff La Figc ora apre all'ipotesi....

    Sport

    Scudetto assegnato con i playoff
    La Figc ora apre all'ipotesi....


    Zurich Connect

    Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

    casa, immobiliare
    motori
    NISSAN MICRA, QASHQAI e X-TRAIL disponibili nella versione speciale N-TEC

    NISSAN MICRA, QASHQAI e X-TRAIL disponibili nella versione speciale N-TEC

    Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano n° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

    © 1996 - 2020 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

    Per la tua pubblicità sul sito: Clicca qui

    Contatti

    Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

    Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.