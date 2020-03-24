A- A+
Coronavirus, Pirelli: canceled The Cal 2021

100,000 euro donated to initiatives against Coronavirus

Pirelli, in light of the present Covid-19 emergency, has decided to cancel the production and launch of the 2021 Pirelli Calendar. In the context of other initiatives already undertaken by the company, “The Cal” project will donate 100,000 euro to the fight against and research into Coronavirus.

"The production of the Pirelli Calendar has been stopped before, in 1967 and then from 1975 to 1983. The unprecedented Covid-19 emergency has forced us to do so again today. We will return to the project when the time is right, together with the people who today were working on it with us", said the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera

