Coronavirus, James Blunt: ecco The Greatest per il servizio sanitario inglese

James Blunt, il video toccante 'The Greates' online con le immagini che raccontano l'attualità e un messaggio positivo

James Blunt ha pubblicato il commovente nuovo video del singolo ‘The Greatest’. Il brano, incluso nell’ultimo album ‘Once Upon A Mind’, è una toccante ballata al pianoforte arricchita dalla inconfondibile voce di James e da una sezione di archi, con un forte messaggio di positività. Tutti i profitti generati nel 2020 saranno devoluti al Servizio Sanitario Nazionale inglese (NHS) a supporto della salute dei lavoratori in prima linea contro il virus.

il video, diretto da Jacob Wise, ha come protagonisti tutti coloro che, “young, brave and powerful” come recita la canzone, lavorano instancabilmente per combattere il COVID-19. Originariamente ho scritto ’The Greatest’ per i miei bambini, un messaggio di speranza per il loro futuro, per loro che dovranno vivere un modo che sta impazzendo” ha commentato James. “Ma nelle ultime settimane il brano ha assunto un nuovo significato, guardando le persone del Servizio Sanitario, i primi soccorritori, i medici e gli infermieri in tutto il mondo combattere il coronavirus. Sono loro i veri eroi, sono loro i veri GREATEST, i più grandi, a cui tutti noi dobbiamo dimostrare la gratitudine che si meritano”.

Dopo un passaggio attraverso l’elettronica nel suo penultimo album, James Blunt è tornato a quello che sa fare meglio con “Once upon a mind”, un album pieno di brani classici capaci di toccare il cuore e la mente. Tra le canzoni, spiccano i brani “Cold”, “Monsters”, “5 miles” e “Halfway”, tutti brani carichi di calore e di un forte senso della personalità.

James Blunt ha pubblicato il suo primo album, “Back to Bedlam”, nell’autunno del 2004 e il singolo “You’re beautiful” è diventata una hit globale. Ha venduto oltre 23 milioni di album. Recentemente ha dimostrato tutta la sua intelligenza e il suo fine sense of humor su twitter in spesso infuocati botta e risposta con i fan, che gli scrivono frasi impertinenti per vedere la sua risposta, che puntualmente è sagace e ironica.

THE GREATEST, IL TESTO

 

Too much to say
Too much to lose
I get frustrated thinking 'bout the world I brought you to
It's a battle of time
That I have with you
But don't decide the how, the when or if we'll make it through

I feel that you deserve a chance to know the truth and to be better than
The ones who came before you only to let pride and money weaken them

So be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest

So many words
Veiling the truth
The others turning and it's time for us to choose
And people will try
To take you down too
But if I was a betting man, I'd put all my money on you

I know that I have nothing left to give to you to make you better than
The man I failed to be, the friends and father that I know I should have been

So be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest

Nobody knows what to say (oh no)
Nobody shows you the way (oh no)
Sometimes it's hard to see
Who you're gonna be

So be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
'Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest

