Garnier esalta la linea Ultra Dolce con uno spot firmato Publicis

CREDITI PUBLICIS ITALY Global Chief Creative Officer Publicis WW: Bruno Bertelli CCO Publicis Italy: Cristiana Boccassini CCO Publicis Italy: Mihnea Gheorghiu ECD: Riccardo Fregoso, Selim Unlusoy Associate Creative director: Giuseppe Vescovi Creative Supervisor Copywriter: Rosario Floridia Global Chief Strategy Officer: Bela Ziemann Head of Strategy: Niccolò Rigo Senior Strategist: Roberta Remigi General Manager: David Pagnoni Head of New Business and Client Service Director: Lorenza Montorfano Client Service Director: Claudia Brambilla Account Director: Carlotta Grimi Account Executive: Mirko Chirico Chief Creation Officer: Francesca Zazzera Producer: Luana Strafile Casa di produzione: Think Cattleya Executive Producer: Martino Benvenuti Producer: Flaminia Maltese Director: Luca Caon DOP: Marco Alfieri Photographer: Andrea Donadoni, represented by Mandala