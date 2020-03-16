A- A+
Coronavirus: è arrivato in Sud America, Argentina e Perù chiudono i confini

Coronavirus, Argentina in 'lockdown': frontiere chiuse

L'Argentina è formalmente in 'lockdown' per il coronavirus e ha chiuso le frontiere, anche ai Paesi vicini sudamericani. Il bando su tutti gli ingressi resterà in vigore fino al 31 marzo. Lo ha annunciato il presidente Alberto Fernandez durante un conferenza stampa.

Coronavirus, anche il Perù chiude le frontiere

Anche il Perù chiude le frontiere per il coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato il presidente Martin Vizcarra. Nel Paese sono stati confermati 71 casi di coronavirus

