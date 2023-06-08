Manchester City-Inter dove vederla: tv gratis o pay tv? E in streaming...

Manchester City-Inter dove vederla tv e streaming

Inter-Manchester City ci siamo (quasi). Il countdown per la finale di Champions League in programma sabato 10 giugno alle 21 all'Atatürk Olympic Stadium di Istanbul. Lautaro Martinez e compagni sognano il terzo trofeo in stagione (dopo Coppa Italia e Supercoppa Italiana), la squadra allenata da Guardiola punta al Triplete (Premier League, Coppa d'Inghilterra e Champions). Manchester City-Inter dove vederla: tv e streaming, guida veloce per seguire la finale.

Manchester City-Inter tv su Canale 5

Manchester City-Inter verrà trasmessa in diretta tv in chiaro. La finale di Champions League andrà su Canale 5 sabato 10 giugno alle 21.

Manchester City-Inter dove vederla in tv: Sky

Il match tra Manchester City e Inter sarà in diretta tv anche pay su Sky per la precisione nei canali Sky Sport Uno (201 del satellite), Sky Sport Football (203 del satellite), Sky Sport 4K (213 del satellite) e Sky Sport (251 del satellite).

Manchester City-Inter dove vederla in streaming

Manchester City-Inter in diretta streaming? Ci sono molte opzioni per seguire la finale di Champions League: Sportmediaset in chiaro, Mediaset Infinity+, SkyGo e Now.

Manchester City-Inter i telecronisti

I telecronisti della finale di Champions tra Inter e Manchester City sono stati decisi su Sky: Fabio Caressa e Beppe Bergomi racconteranno la partita di Instabul su Sky. Mediaset non ha ancora comunicato i nomi.